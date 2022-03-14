Whiskey Flask Review: Does the ‘Break-Resistant’ Ragproper Glass Flask Survive Outsider’s Insane Durability Tests?

Getting your first flask is a rite of passage (hopefully you were 21). And chances are, it was probably a metal one. Sporting events, camping trips, and dry weddings (which should be outlawed) would never be the same. But if you’re still drinking out of your first metal flask, it’s time to make the switch to glass. Why? Distilleries bottle their whiskeys and bourbons in glass to help preserve the taste and color. You should do the same when you’re taking your whiskey on the go. Metal flasks, especially cheap ones, can corrode, fail at the seams, and are hard to clean. Glass is badass.

So today we’re reviewing the Ragproper Dark Brown Leather Glass Flask Gift Set, which includes a Single Shot Flask (100mL) and Double Shot Flask (240mL). Of course, we put the “break-resistant” glass flasks through a durability test that includes some mother-trucking insanity (don’t try this at home).

Ragproper Glass Flask Specs

Single Shot Leather Glass Flask

Capacity: 100mL (3.38 oz.)

Weight (empty): .55 lbs

Weight (filled): .81 lbs.

LxWxH: 3.5 x 1.5 x 5 inches

Price: $60

Buy: Amazon

Double Shot Leather Glass Flask

Capacity: 240mL (8.11oz)

Weight (empty): 1 lbs.

Weight (filled): 1.5 lbs.

LxWxH: 4 x 2 x 5.75 inches

Price: $80

Buy: Amazon

The Ragproper Single Shot (left) & Double Shot (right) Dark Brown Leather Glass Flasks.

Pros

Aesthetics – Ragproper makes a beautiful flask, which is initially what caught our eye. We purchased the flask encased with Dark Brown Leather, but they also make flasks with Dark & Tan Leather and Back Leather, as well as several options encased in Silicone. And the easy-pour window means you’ll never overfill your flask again.

Taste & Color – The interiors of metal flasks can corrode, rust, and tarnish. Not only can a metal flask’s internal deterioration discolor your spirits, but also it can affect the taste. With the Ragproper Glass Flask, metal never touches your whiskey (even the metal cap is cork-lined). So you taste and see your whiskey exactly as you purchased it.

Whiskey that has been stored in a 22-year-old metal flask for several days (left), compared to the same whiskey stored in glass (right).

Durability – We dropped this flask, which is made from heavy crystal glass, from varying heights onto dirt, gravel, and stone. We threw it against a tree, punted it, drove over it with a 1,400-pound golf cart, and chunked it more than 30 yards. Yeah, this glass flask lives up to its “break-resistant” claim—and then some. Of course, we did shatter the flask by driving over it with our 7,000-pound truck, so it’s not “unbreakable,” but it is an unbelievably durable product.

Accessories – Each Ragproper flask comes with a metal cork-lined lid and a plastic cork-lined lid, as well as a silicone smooth pour-funnel, which features a groove to allow no-spill filling. The funnel is the best we’ve ever used. It’s amazing. And the lids can be switched out to avoid setting off a metal detector.

The easy-pour silicone funnel is—by far—the best flask funnel we have ever used.

Cons

Size – The 240mL flask is massive, so you definitely won’t be sliding it into your boot or back pocket to sneak around town. The 100mL flask is more manageable for, let’s say, a coat pocket, but still bulkier than most flasks of the same capacity. These flasks lack “sneakability.”

Price – The 240mL flask costs $80, while the 100mL flask goes for $60. You also can save $20 by buying both flasks in a gift set for $120. The price tag isn’t outrageous, but there are definitely cheaper glass flasks on the market. We’d love to see a price point of $100 for the gift set. Regardless, it would make a damn cool gift.

