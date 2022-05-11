Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila Truck to Visit Nashville for 3 Days of Free Food

It would be trite to start this article with some tired old quote about smelling what the Rock is cooking. However, we’re not above that. So if you are in Nashville this weekend, and the smell of tacos and French toast sticks are permeating the air, you are smelling what the Rock is cooking, figuratively speaking. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile, a rolling envoy for his Teremana Tequila, will be stopping in Nashville for three days on May 13-15. And, the Rock wants you to know, “Your money is no good at the Mana Mobile. It’s all on the house.”

The Mana Mobile was inspired by another one of the Rock’s famous phrases: “Mana. Gratitude. Tequila.” So in the summer of 2021, the Mana Mobile began traveling the length of the country. The tequila truck stops in towns, communities, and cities—as well as military bases, firehouses, hospitals, and other locations—to share gratitude towards the nation’s first responders. It also stops at main streets across America to help encourage people to come out and support their local businesses. Of course, the Mana Mobile also showcases its Teremana Tequila cocktails in the process.

“I created Teremana to bring people together and I can’t think of a better way to bring people together than bringing the Mana Mobile directly to them,” said the Rock in a press release when the Mana Mobile embarked on its summer road-trip in 2021. “Our Mana Mobile will deliver delicious Teremana cocktails, fresh and amazing eats, and a whole lotta gratitude to people, towns, and cities across North America.”

Nashville Stops

Mana Mobile – Ryman Auditorium

Friday, May 13 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Complimentary tacos and French toast sticks

116 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville, TN 37219

Mana Mobile – The Gulch

Saturday, May 14 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Complimentary tacos and French toast sticks

1112 Laurel St, Nashville, TN 37203

Mana Mobile – The Parthenon in Centennial Park

Sunday, May 15 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Complimentary tacos and French toast sticks

2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Teremana Tequila

The Rock co-founded and launched Teremana Tequila in March 2020.

“Our Teremana is proudly crafted by hand at our distillery in a small town in Jalisco and has truly become the ‘Tequila of the People,'” said the Rock. “So keep an eye out for the Mana Mobile in your neck of the country and let the Teremana adventures begin.”

Teremana is produced at the Destileria Teremana de Agave in the small highlands town of Jalisco, Mexico. With three expressions—a blanco, a reposado, and an añejo—the brand’s name loosely translates as “spirit of the earth.” The premium liquor company sold more than 640,000 cases in 2021.