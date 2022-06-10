Garth Brooks Teases What to Expect From Friends in Low Places, His New Nashville Honky-Tonk

Earlier this week, country music icon Garth Brooks opened up about what fans could expect from his new honky-tonk in Nashville. On Monday, the famous singer took part in another one of his interactive sessions with fans on his Inside Studio G Facebook Live. While speaking during the livestream, the 60-year-old shared that he’s “excited” to open up the bar on Lower Broadway in Music City.

“If you’re going to open a bar, you’re going to want to bring something that people go ‘Now, you’ve been to Nashville,'” Garth Brooks shared on Inside Studio G.

While speaking to his fans, Brooks revealed the logo for the new Nashville bar, which is appropriately named Friends In Low Places after his 1990 hit song. As of now, the bar doesn’t have a firm opening date. However, he shared a photo of the honky-tonk in April showing signage that says “Coming Soon.” Additionally, fans can already visit the bar’s retail store, which is open to the public.

The Grammy Award-winning country singer is working with Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company, to open the bar. While speaking with fans in the livestream this week, he also shared how the idea for the honky-tonk came about. One of his fans on a previous Facebook livestream brought up the idea for the bar, and Brooks loved it.

“I think it was also somebody’s idea on here… to open a bar in Nashville,” Garth Brooks said on Monday. “And so now here it comes. We got the first look at what the Friends in Low Places logo looks like. But I can’t wait to see merchandise with this on it.”

Garth Brooks Talks More About His Vision for Friends In Low Places

Friends In Low Places isn’t the first Nashville bar on Broadway opened by a famous country artist. Numerous honky-tonks and live music bars litter the popular downtown area. The country singer-owned establishments include Luke Bryan‘s Luke 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Alan Jackson‘s AJ’s Good Time Bar, Dierks Bentley‘s Whiskey Row, Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red, and Florida Georgia Line‘s FGL House.

Garth Brooks’ recent comments this week about his new bar on Lower Broadway follow months of teasers about the new establishment. In recent months, he’s given fans glimpses into what they can expect from the new Nashville honky-tonk.

“It’s a classic honky-tonk, it’s what I grew up in,” Garth Brooks said to CMT in March. “It’s a bar along one wall, a bar along the other wall, and the rest is just space to dance or whatever you want to do.”

Brooks also revealed that he hopes his new honky-tonk becomes a destination for country music fans. Whether for locals in Nashville or for those visiting Music City, the famous musician wants it to be a go-to establishment for anyone in town.

“I’m hoping this place is a thumpin’ place that always looks like something is going crazy in there. I like that,” Brooks explained. “But when you walk in, I hope it’s country music that you hear.”