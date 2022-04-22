Is Jon Bon Jovi Going to Be the Next Music Star to Open Nashville Bar on Broadway?

Surely, the Nashville celebrity-owned country bar and restaurant scene can make room for rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

The Nashville Business Journal reported that Bon Jovi is connected to a big project in downtown Nashville. The 60-year-old music icon is affiliated with Big Plan Holdings. And that company has plans to build a three-story, 40,000-square-foot entertainment venue on an empty lot in downtown Nashville. If you know the city, the lot is between Merchants Restaurant and Nudie’s Honky Tonk. The Journal reported that the lot was purchased in November 2020. Sources told the Journal that an LLC, with the name “JBJ” and associated with Bon Jovi, registered in the state of Tennessee.

There’s more. Bon Jovi has established ties to the restaurant business. He co-founded JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, N.J., his hometown. And the restaurant now has branches on the campus of Rutgers University and in Tom’s River. The restaurants are run as a non-profit. Proceeds go to Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Foundation, which provides help for affordable housing.

According to its own website. Big Plan Holdings bought the lot on lower Broadway for $9.4 million. It said the amount was a “record-setting deal for a downtown real estate transaction.” The site said that co-founders Josh and Tara Joseph plan for a multi-story music and entertainment venue. Development of the lot was scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022. slated to start in Q1 of 2022.” In October 2021, the Journal said that the Josephs had a celebrity branding partner for the entertainment venue.

Will Jon Bon Jovi join the likes of Garth Brooks and open a bar in Nashville? (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Welcome Jon Bon Jovi — Nashville Bar Scene Loves Its Music Stars

The area already is in line for two more celebrity bar/restaurant projects. Earlier this year, Eric Church announced plans for his humongous bar/restaurant called “Chief’s.” The venue will be six stories. It’ll also feature a roof-top restaurant serving North Carolina-style whole-hog barbeque. You can take the country singer out of Carolina, but you can’t change his taste in BBQ.

And country music superstar Garth Brooks also is getting into the Lower Broadway action. He’s opening a restaurant/bar called “Friends in Low Places.” That’s a nod to one of his classics. Besides, the song already is about a perfect spot for drinking and carousing. “‘Cause I’ve got friends in low places, where the whiskey drowns snd the beer chases my blues away. And I’ll be okay.” (Double Crown and water, please, bartender).

Big Plan Holdings also is working on Garth’s place. Construction started earlier this year. Brooks said he wants to be the “Chick Fil-A of Honky Tonks.” Presumably, that’s a reference to staff friendliness, but who wouldn’t want their cold beer served efficiently with a smile.

Within the past two years, Miranda Lambert also opened her Casa Rosa bar. And Justin Timberlake’s opened the Twelve Thirty Club. And there are several other big-name stars with bars and restaurants in Nashville. Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan all own places.