losers-bar-and-grill-evacuated-by-nashville-fire-crews-during-whiskey-jam-concert

The Nashville Fire Department evacuated Losers Bar and Grill, a popular midtown establishment at 1911 Division Street, on Aug. 3, ahead of its Whiskey Jam concert. NFD officials initially responded to the scene after reports of a gas leak, but further inspection yielded damaged flooring.

Losers’ management voluntarily closed the affected part of the building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

And the Whiskey Jam show, which featured Hardy, Ernest, Jon Langston, Ben Burgess, Sean Stemaly, Hunter Phelps, Keith Urban, and more, took place in the Losers’ parking lot as planned.

Whiskey Jam Continues

Nashville FD sent a statement to WSMV News 4: “At this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office evaluated the issue and advised the owner to make the necessary repairs. Management voluntarily closed the affected portion of the building. And it will remain closed until those repairs are completed by a licensed professional. There were no injuries to patrons or workers. The Fire Marshal’s Office does not classify this incident as a collapse.”

Whiskey Jam, which was founded by Ward Guenther, has been a live music staple at Losers since 2011. The show on Aug. 3 was a takeover by Hixtape, a lifestyle brand and country mixtape, which released Hixtape: Vol. 1 in 2019 and Vol. 2 in 2021. The countrified albums featured more than three dozen artists, including Hardy, Dierks Bentley, Midland, Justin Moore, Jake Owen, and Morgan Wallen, among others.

Whiskey Jam posted an update on its Instagram Story last night (Aug. 3), stating, in part: “Everybody was OK, The show ended up starting a little later and being absolutely incredible. Will post videos tomorrow.”

In addition, a follow-up Instagram post on Aug. 3 showed a video of Hardy and Keith Urban onstage with a packed crowd: “Sums up the night. @hixtapemusic takeover was one for the books. Thanks for supporting us through the ups & downs, we’ll never forget this one.”