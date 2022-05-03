Nashville’s Ernest Tubb Record Shop Celebrating 75th Anniversary With Midnite Jamboree Show

The store’s last days are numbered. However, Ernest Tubb Record Shop is going to celebrate its 75th anniversary before closing for good. A Nashville staple. For such a special moment, the shop is set to have a special edition of one of its Midnite Jamborees. These shows have happened off and on throughout the years and this one is going to be very special.

On May 3, 1947, Ernest Tubb Record Shop opened its doors. Tonight, the Midnite Jamboree will celebrate the famed location on Broadway. This spring is the last season that the store is going to be open. There has been an outcry from folks to save the store, make it a historical location, and all kinds of other ideas.

The Jamboree is going to be a fun time. There will be limited merch available, tons of great music, and a sentimental ending for a store that has served Nashville for decades. The show gets started at 7 p.m. Central Time.

When the Midnite Jamboree started, it was an afterparty of sorts. When country stars were finished with their show at the Grand Ole Opry, they’d head over to the record shop. That’s where they would play another show, for the smaller crowd at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop and on radio airwaves. There have been dozens of legends that have performed at these events over the years.

The times they are a-changin’. That’s something that is always happening no matter how we feel about it one way or another. No one wants to see the record shop close, but all good things have to come to an end, I guess. Such a special location and has had so many historical events. There are so many people that got their first record at that shop.

Fans Try to Save Ernest Tubb Record Shop

When the news came out that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop was going to close its doors and sell the building and the business, people cried out. Country music fans and Nashville locals and frequent visitors were taken back by the news. It was something that made over 16,000 people sign a petition. And those were the numbers back in March.

As of April 25, the Nashville Historical Commissioner has commented on the issue.

“It is in a local historical overlay district,” the commissioner, W. Tim Walker said. “It’s in the historic Broadway Preservation District, which runs from 1st to 5th Avenue, and picks up all the properties on both sides of the street. The building cannot be demolished. It’s a contributing, or historic building to that local district.”

So, there’s some hope there. The building is in an area that would protect it from being demolished. However, a lot of people want it to be preserved in its current form. Whatever happens in the coming days, the Midnite Jamboree is going to be a wonderful goodbye, or a sendoff into the next era.