Nashville Historical Commissioner Discusses the Preservation of Ernest Tubb Record Shop

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop opened in Nashville back in 1947 and has since weathered the developmental storm of new real estate projects that completely transformed Lower Broadway. But with news of an impending sale announced in March of this year, many preservationists and country music purists alike fear for both the business and the historical building, which remains untouched despite its skyrocketing value.

First opened on Commerce St. as a retail enterprise for country legend Ernest Tubb, the business moved to its more iconic location on Broadway in 1951. Frustrated at the lack of country records stocked at many retail establishments at the time, Ernest Tubb decided to open up the store right around the corner from the Ryman Auditorium so that Grand Ole Opry attendees could pick up a record or two after the show.

On March 11, however, owners of the business released a statement regarding the store’s future.

“It’s with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — building and business — will be sold,” the statement read.

“Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it’s now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate.”

Moving forward, concerned parties now have to view the situation from two separate lenses: the business, and the building. Executive Director of Nashville’s Metro Historical Commission W. Tim Walker said that Nashville cannot dictate private enterprise, but it can preserve the building.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop may close its doors, but the building will remain historically preserved

“There aren’t any existing tools that protect privately-owned businesses,” Walker said. “The Ernest Tubb Record Shop is one of many legacy businesses in the city, and it’s obviously significant. But I don’t even know a state law that would allow the city to create a tool for that. There aren’t many cities that have a tool like that. I have heard recently that San Francisco has tried to put in an incentive to keep legacy businesses in place. But it’s a private business, so how can you force a business owner to keep his business? You can incentivize it. But we don’t have many of those types of incentives in the State of Tennessee.”

Lower Broadway traditionalists can rest easy, though. Due to local designations, the historic structure at 417 Broadway cannot be demolished to make way for a new development.

“It is in a local historical overlay district. It’s in the historic Broadway Preservation District, which runs from 1st to 5th Avenue, and picks up all the properties on both sides of the street,” Walker told digital magazine Saving Country Music. “The building cannot be demolished. It’s a contributing, or historic building to that local district.”

“In addition, most of that area is also in a national register district as a contributing property,” Walker continued. “That is more honorary at the federal level. It doesn’t provide any real protection. But the historic overlay preservation district does provide protection, so nobody can demolish the building.”

Currently, a petition to save the Ernest Tubb record shop is floating around town; but ultimately, the new proprietor will have to decide what sort of business makes the most sense for the current real estate, location, and sentiment from the city.