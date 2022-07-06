Nashville’s 4th of July Bash Brings Nearly 300,000 Visitors to Downtown

Yesterday was July 4th, and Nashville’s Lower Broadway was packed with people ready to hear inspiring music, eat great food, and see spectacular fireworks. The downtown event, called Let Freedom Sing!, included a free show with Old Dominion, which also featured Cassadee Pope, Gramps Morgan, and Levi Hummon.

Nearly 300,000 people attended the event, swarming the streets of Lower Broadway. According to Music Row, the celebration’s fireworks display was the biggest in Nashville history. It was synchronized live with the Nashville Symphony.

After the celebration, CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. Butch Spyridon made a statement summing up the event’s turnout. “We estimate attendance of 250,000 to 300,000 at the event site,” he said. “That’s about what we thought with July 4th being on a Monday, compared to last year’s record crowd of 350,000 coming on a Sunday.”

This celebration was the 38th for Nashville, and the 19th hosted by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. specifically. Last year’s celebration brought in $14.8 million for Nashville; with attendance a little lower this year, that number may not be as high. But, still, it’s a lot of revenue for the city, plus a great time for residents. We can only hope next year’s celebration has just as good of a turnout if not better.

