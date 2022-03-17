1,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen From Family-Owned Gas Station in Texas

Gas theft is on the rise, and culprits are becoming increasingly bold and creative with their unsavory plans. In Texas, a family-owned gas station lost over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel recently when thieves devised a “trap door” mechanism to rob them.

At a glance

Gas prices hit record highs in the U.S. last week, which caused a rash of creative new gas thefts across the country

One Texas gas station manager caught a group of thieves siphoning gasoline straight from the station’s holding tanks

The White House refuses to offer any concrete plans for alleviating the price of gas

Jerry Thayil, the manager at Fuqua Express gas station in southwest Houston, said the ordeal began when he noticed a 360-gallon fuel discrepancy in his businesses’ books. After noticing yet another discrepancy the following day, Thayil knew something was wrong, and began combing through security footage. He couldn’t see anything obvious in the day’s recorded activities, but he did notice two minivans parked suspiciously over the inlets of the station’s tanks.

Apparently, the vans would drive over the lid and park for a while — nothing new for a service station — but curiously, nobody would ever get out of the van.

“They have a trap door inside their vehicle which is crazy. They have to have another man inside (the vehicle) to open our fuel tank, stick a hose in there,” Thayil told local news.

On the fourth day, the manager said he chased the thieves away in the act.

“I didn’t want to just let them hit us again and lose another $1,200, $1,300,” he said. “We’re a family-owned business, so every penny counts around here.”

Thayil estimates that the trap door thieves cost his business about $6,000 in fuel. The Houston Police Department said it is investigating the incidents. They also said they have received a few similar stories in the past six months. No further information is available; nor is it known if the incidents are connected.

Thayil said he hopes the business can recoup the lost money from its insurance company.

As long as gas prices continue to rise, expect gas theft to continue to rise

Just three days ago, the White House warned reporters that gas prices will continue to rise.

“We still believe it will continue to go up. But we’re trying to take steps we can take to mitigate that and reduce it,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House points to the Russian conflict as the origin of its domestic woes. Last week, the U.S. ceased all oil exports from the country. Additionally, Germany also paused operations on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which funnels Russian gas into European countries. Therefore, in the past week alone, the worldwide oil supply has dropped significantly.

“I don’t have a prediction from here in terms of what [prices] could look like,” Psaki told reporters. “There are outside predictors, of course. And obviously what we’re trying to do is mitigate the impact.”

The Press Secretary declined to offer any tangible ideas or decisions, given their “sensitive” nature.

“[Our plan] includes a lot of conversations with foreign counterparts and other major large global suppliers,” Psaki said. “It also includes conversations we’re continuing to have with Congress and others about what steps may be at our disposal.”