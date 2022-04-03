101 Police Officers Shot in Line of Duty, 43% Increase From 2021: Report

Just three months into 2022 and already, the National Fraternal Order of Police has seen an astonishing number of officers shot in the line of duty. The latest reports see an increase of 43% from last year, with an even steeper difference between 2020 and 2022.

At a Glance:

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has counted a total of 101 officers shot so far in 2022.

17 encounters have been fatal.

The total has surged to 43% compared to records kept around the same time last year.

The FOP is the world’s largest organization of law enforcement officers.

Law Enforcement Officers Face ‘A Real Crisis’

In a statement on Friday, National FOP President Patrick Yoes said, “We are in the midst of a real crisis. The violence directed at law enforcement officers is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement.”

As per Fox News, the National FOP has seen significantly growing numbers of police officers getting shot in recent years. By April 1st, the outlet already reported a 43% increase in shootings directed at law enforcement officers compared to totals recorded around the same time last year.

Even more significantly, 2022’s current tally, which has seen a total of 101 officers shot so far—17 fatally—has surged 63% compared to 2020.

Yoes further stated, “Last year was one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement, with more officers shot in the line of duty since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data.”

As we can see by the numbers, the National FOP president said, “we are outpacing last year’s numbers of officers shot and killed in the line of duty.”

Facing the Facts

The National FOP provided a closer look at the style of shootings law enforcement officers have endured. More than a few shootings this year were ambush-style attacks. The organization’s graphic reveals that of the 101 officers shot this year, 32 occurred in 19 separate ambush-style attacks. Of those 32 ambushed police officers, five died.

🚨NEW REPORT: These historic numbers are horrific and are an absolute stain on our society. When the vast majority of media elites decide that this issue isn’t worth covering, it speaks volumes as to where our society is heading.



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH



Report: https://t.co/HivVfOmKEX pic.twitter.com/mhc1hpvJEO — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) April 1, 2022

“This violence is completely unacceptable,” Yoes said. “It’s a stain on our society, and it must end.”

Of the targeted police officers, he additionally stated, “It is important to remember that when we look at these numbers, they represent people who are fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters.”

The National FOP president did, however, acknowledge the advancement of law enforcement tools and technology. He stated, “We must also be aware that the lethality of these attacks would be much greater but for dramatic improvements in medical trauma science and anti-ballistic technology.”

Fox News revealed the five U.S. states with the highest number of police officers killed so far this year. These include Arizona, Texas, New York, Georgia, and Washington state. This compares to 2021, where the states with the highest number of shot police officers were again Texas and Georgia, in addition to Illinois, California, and Florida.