102-Year-Old Pearl Harbor Survivor Honored in Hawaii

Ira “Ike” Schab, a 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, was recently honored for his service in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to reports, the Oregon native returned to the site of the attack for the 81st-anniversary commemoration of the event that shook the nation on Dec. 7, 1941.

Upon his arrival, the Pacific Fleet band and honor guard welcomed Schab as he disembarked his ` flight at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. He also received a ceremonial water salute.

Schab was just 21 years old when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the United States Naval base. At the time, he was a musician in the U.S. Navy and worked on the USS Dobbin. Now, 81 years later, he was welcomed back with open arms.

“I’m not worthy. Who’s worth all this?” Schab said humbly. His eyes welled up with years as he remembered his fellow veterans who lost sadly perished that day.

“Those are the ones I want to salute,” he said solemnly about those who passed.

According to Schab, getting on planes is harder for him now that he’s lived over a century. As he described, he nearly missed the ceremony due to multiple health problems, including a pneumonia scare.

However, his admiration for his fellow service members helped give him the courage to make the trip. “I wouldn’t have missed it,” he said. “You could have gotten me here in a hospital bed.”

Karl, his son, is also retired from the Navy. He spent years in Hawaii, working on the same island as his father. During the ceremony, he couldn’t help but tear up, calling the moment “overwhelming.”

California women honored for WWII service

In addition, two California women were honored in Hawaii for being among the six million volunteers who joined the workforce during the second world. At the time, women from all over the country signed up to work as part of the “Rosie the Riveters” movement.

“It’s so unreal,” said Marian Wynn. Wynn was just 18 when she joined the workforce and devoted her time as a pipe welder during the war.

“We’re not heroes; we just wanted to do our job and get the guys home,” said Marian Sousa. She worked as part of an engineering team at the time.

Pearl Harbor survivor passes away at 99

The Pearl Harbor Commemoration will take place on Dec. 7 at 7 a.m.

Earlier this month, Ed Hall, the last known Pearl Harbor attack survivor living in Nevada, died at 99.

At the time, the Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, announced the news of his passing via Twitter. “Kathy and I are saddened at the loss of Ed Hall,” he wrote. “The last known Pearl Harbor survive in Nevada. Ed was a proud veteran, honorable Nevadan, and dedicated American. We honor his memory, bravery, and sacrifice.”

According to reports, in 1939, Hall was just 16 years old when he joined the Army.