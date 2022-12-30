11-Year-Old Boy With Rare Debilitating Disease Lives Out Dream of Riding a Bull

A determined young boy with a debilitating disease has finally lived out his lifelong dream and become an official bull rider for Australia’s Professional Bull Riders association.

Eleven-year-old Beau Cosgrove was diagnosed with Morquio A syndrome just after his first birthday. The incredibly rare disease causes deformities, breathing troubles, hearing loss, spinal issues, and low energy, among other things. On average, a Morquio A syndrome patient only lives to be 30. However, doctors believed that Beau would only live to be five.

Beau has managed to overcome his odds. And he and his parents have both remained determined to ensure he lives his best life while he can. So despite being wheelchair-bound, Beau sat atop a “mini bull” dubbed Playdough at the PBR NSW vs QSL rodeo in Tamworth, Australia, earlier this year and triumphantly smiled for a crowd of 3,500.

Once he mounted the animal, he and his father celebrated with a fist bump. Two professional riders then helped him ride into the ring. When he was done, one of his helpers lowered him to the ground where he did a round of the macarena before judges gave him “90 points.”

Following his great feat, Beau told reporters that bull riding is a difficult sport. And he has immense respect for all the cowboys who make it their profession.

“Bull riding is the toughest sport because a bull could step on you, break a bone in your ankle, or just run you over,” he said.

He also shared that “a wheelchair” couldn’t stop him from trying the sport for himself. And he added that he’s “just trying to make the world a better place.”

Brave Young Bull Rider Awarded with an Honorary PBR Championship

Beau returned to the corral this month for the PBR Grand Finals and was handed an honorary PBR Championship. Champion bull rider Aaron Kleier was on hand for a special tribute. While presenting the little boy, Kleier gave him his own 2021 PBR Australia National Champion Buckle.

“Welcome to Legend status Beau,” he announced.

Sam Cosgrove, Beau’s mother, spoke to the Australian news show The Project following Beau’s proud moment. She said that her son “just wants to do everything,” and she’s making sure she can help him whenever possible.

“We have to say no to a lot of things, and it breaks your heart,” she said. “Every now and then he will ask well will I get taller, or will say when I get married and when I get to do this and all of that… and you don’t know if it is going to happen but you can’t tell him that.”

“We are going to keep him here as long as we can and as enjoyable as it can be,” she added.