18-Year-Old Student Buys First Lottery Ticket for Fun, Wins Nearly $50 Million

Proving that beginner’s luck exists, 18-year-old Canadian student Juliette Lamour won a jackpot worth $48 million Canadian dollars with her first-ever lottery ticket.

According to PEOPLE, Lamour revealed to officials that her grandfather suggested she should buy a lottery ticket while celebrating her 18th birthday. She also told Canada’s Global News, “When I went to the store, I wasn’t sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad, who told me to buy a Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick.”

Although she ended up purchasing her LOTTO 6/49 ticket, the student admitted she actually forgot about the ticket. That was until she heard someone had purchased a winning ticket in her city.

Lamour was at work when her co-worker discovered she had the winning ticket. “My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling, in fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million!” Juliette said. “I didn’t understand what was going on at first. I couldn’t process this news. We kind of made a scene in the store that day!”

After discovering she was the lottery winner, Lamour came home crying happy tears and her mother couldn’t understand what was going on. She then said that her father was able to piece everything together and that she won the jackpot.

PEOPLE also reports that Lamour is the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win such a large jackpot. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation revealed in a statement, “While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners across Canada in recent years, no one has won as much as Juliette.”

Lottery Jackpot Winner Says She’s Putting the Money Towards Becoming a Doctor

While explaining to PEOPLE what she’s planning to do with the money, Lamour said it will all go to her dream of becoming a doctor. “I wanted to go to medical school before winning the lottery. Now I can pursue this dream without worrying about grants or loans.”

However, Lamour said that not all of her winnings will go toward her education. She said that once she is finished with school, she and her family are planning to pick a continent and go exploring. “I am not a ‘sit on the beach’ type of person. I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food, and listen to their language.”

Her father, who is also a financial planner, is going to help her invest the money as well. “While I am so excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, I feel comforted knowing I am surrounded by the grounding love of my family. They will be with me on every step of this incredible journey.”