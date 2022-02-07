‘1883’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Sam Actor Martin Sensmeier Before

After his 1883 Episode 7 debut as Sam, Taylor Sheridan fans will certainly recognize Martin Sensmeier from a multitude of projects – including Yellowstone proper. Major spoilers for 1883 are ahead!

If you’re current on 1883 and have watched Episode 7, “Lightning Yellow Hair,” then you’ve met Sam. And your first thought was either “Wow, that’s an unfairly handsome man” or “Hey, I’ve seen this unfairly handsome man before!”

Leaning into the latter reveals a multitude of projects from the actor behind 1883‘s Sam: Martin Sensmeier. He may not be a household name, but the model and actor has had a wildly successful career on-screen for the past decade.

Martin Sensmeier is a Frequent Collaborator with ‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan

Right off the bat, Yellowstone fans may recognize Martin from his guest starring role in Season 2 as, well, Martin. But if you don’t, it’s likely because we haven’t seen his character since his episodes aired in 2019.

In Season 2, Sensmeier plays a physical therapist of the same name who’s granted Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) as a patient after her severe head trauma. With her relationship on the rocks with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) at the time, Monica and Martin strike up a fiery, forbidden romance. Eventually, however, she chooses to return to her husband both out of love and for the sake of their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), and we never see Martin again.

Sensmeier’s talent certainly made an impact on fans and Taylor Sheridan, though. Two years later, he would be cast in 1883 as Sam. His Comanche warrior and diplomat strikes up an immediate, passionate kinship with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May). We’re sensing a pattern, here…

Yet the Yellowstone franchise wasn’t the first time Sensmeier would work with Sheridan. He was first cast in Wind River (2017), Sheridan’s critically acclaimed and multi-award winning Western masterpiece. As Chip, Sensmeier would make his mark alongside Jeremy Renner (another frequent Sheridan collaborator) and Elizabeth Olsen.

Westerns, Westworld and Beyond

As for Martin Sensmeier himself, the actor and producer is of the Alaskan Native Tribes. Specifically, he holds Tlingit and Koyukon-Athabascan ancestry, his IMDb profile cites. After growing up in the village of Yakutat, Alaska, he would go on to successful modeling and Hollywood careers.

His first big film role came courtesy of 2017’s The Magnificent Seven as Red Harvest. This Western also features Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes. Simultaneously, Sensmeier would portray “Native Warrior Wanahton on Westworld from 2016-2018, entering Yellowstone as Martin directly after.

Leading up to his role as Sam in 1883, Sensmeier would stay busy with roles in TV series like FBI: Most Wanted, Rutherford Falls, and The Liberator. But it’s his return to the Yellowstone universe that’s making the biggest impact by far.

As 1883‘s Sam, Sensmeier delivers a bold, daring man who gifts Elsa Dutton with the Comanche name Lightning Yellow Hair. The two immediately fall for one another, and sparks fly throughout Episode 7 (which bares Elsa’s Comanche name).

Episode 7 seems to imply Sam and Elsa must part ways. But 1883‘s production bills Martin Sensmeier as a top cast member for remaining episodes, as well. Where their story leads, however, remains to be seen.

