‘1923’s Harrison Ford Speaks Out About Religious Beliefs: ‘Nature and God Are the Same Thing’

Harrison Ford is famously private but was quite candid in a recent interview about two topics most folks avoid in polite company. Religion and politics. The 1923 star told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “raised a Democrat.” He added that his “moral purpose was being a Democrat.”

Ford went on to tackle religion. “I didn’t have any religious construct, but I think nature and God are the same thing.” When pushed about being a philosophy major in college and if at 80, any of it still sits with him, the veteran actor flexed some academic muscles. “There’s a Protestant theologian named Paul Tillich,” Ford explained. “[He] wrote that if you have trouble with the word ‘God,’ take whatever is central and most meaningful to your life and call that God.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The Indiana Jones icon then reflected on his eclectic religious upbringing. “My mother was Jewish, my father was Catholic, and I was raised Democrat,” he explained. “My moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D.”

“But it didn’t apply to a political point of view so much as it applied to nature,” Ford continued.”I didn’t have any religious construct, but I think nature and God are the same thing.” The actor goes into a bit more depth, bordering on a new-age point of view.

Harrison Ford on ‘the mysterious origin of life’

“The mysterious origin of life — science tells us how it happened, prophecy tells us another story,” Ford added. “I found that everything in nature — the complexity, the biodiversity, the symbiotic relationships — is the same thing other people attribute to God.”

In Ford’s new comedy-drama Shrinking for streamer Apple+, he plays a therapist. Of course, this led to the actor giving revealing thoughts about mental health. “There are all kinds of therapy. I’m sure many of them are useful to many people.” However, Ford knows one person therapy isn’t necessary for. “I’m not anti-therapy for anybody — except for myself. I know who the f— I am at this point.”



2023 is proving to be a hallmark year for an actor with a ton of accolades already under his belt. He’s stepping back into his Jacob Dutton role for the remainder of the current season of 1923 (which has been renewed for a second season).

Of course, Ford is still in high demand on the big screen. This summer, he’s slipping on his famous fedora to play Indiana Jones again. The 5th film in the series is set to drop in July. He’s also stepping into the superhero genre by playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (a character played by 1883‘s Sam Elliot in 2003’s Hulk). He’s set to play the character in a few upcoming Marvel projects, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.