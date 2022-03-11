20 Year U.S. Army Veteran Heading to Ukraine to Fight: ‘I’ve Seen What Happens’

A 20-year veteran of the United States Army has been feeling the urge to head to Ukraine to join in the fight against Russia. So, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Not only is Matthew Parker a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, he’s also the owner of a protective services training firm called Independent Security, LLC. He told Fox News Digital that he will be flying into Poland within the next couple of days. When he gets there, he’s going to coordinate with his contacts and they will help him cross the border into Ukraine.

Parker told the outlet that he doesn’t like what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine.

“I’ve seen what happens when civilians are caught in the middle of a war,” he said. “I found that the Russians have a tendency — when they can’t win — to basically burn bridges. When you’ve been to Iraq or Afghanistan, or like me, you’ve been to Bosnia, and you see the carnage and tragedy of war, you don’t turn that off.”

20-Year Army Veteran Has a Personal Fight in Ukraine

Matthew Parker has a response to everyone who says his call to serve is just the PTSD talking.

“Now, before some person says, ‘Oh, that’s PTSD.’ No, it’s not PTSD. That’s called memory. And why you see women, and children hungry, their homes destroyed — when you stand on the edge of a mass grave and look down, it’s the same anger. It’s the same ignorance. It’s the same lack of human compassion that the Russians are showing right now as they bomb these cities. As they bomb hospitals.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine hits close to home for Parker. When he was in the Army, there was a Ukrainian soldier who served under him. That soldier still has family — including a sister with disabilities — who live in the country. That’s undoubtedly a big inspiration for him.

Parker also has four kids of his own. However, he says they weren’t surprised to find out he was going to be heading to Ukraine.

“The boys were used to me being in Iraq,” he explained. “And the fact that this is not Iraq and it’s not the Army sending me, they all said the same thing. One: ‘We knew you were going to do it,’ but two, ‘We trust you.'”