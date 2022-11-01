2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Selected, And It’s Enormous

Halloween’s officially over people and you know what that means—time to put up the Christmas tree! Okay, that might be jumping the gun just a little, however, with the holidays seemingly approaching sooner every year, annual traditions like Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony gain increasing amounts of online attention. Despite that our jack-o-lanterns haven’t even begun rotting on our porches yet, Rockefeller Center’s officially revealed its pick for 2022’s Christmas Tree, and the New York spruce is an absolute beast.

According to the New York Post, Rockefeller Center’s 2022 Christmas Tree is an approximately 90-year-old Norway Spruce. Located in Queensbury, New York, the outlet states the monster tree measures 82 feet in height, 50 feet in width, and weighs a jaw-dropping 14 tons. The massive Norway Spruce will arrive in New York City on Saturday, November 12th.

Rockefeller Center shared a stunning photo of the tree on Instagram—which was presumably taken earlier this year based on the bright green grass and lack of color in other nearby trees—and saw tons of love in the comments.

“Can’t wait to See her in all her CHRISTMAS GLORY,” one Instagram user wrote. Another said, “Now [you’re] talking! I’m ready.”

One other person gushed, “Beautiful[,] can’t wait to see it lit up.”

Rockefeller Center’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is an old one, beginning eight decades ago in 1933. Once set in its pedestal in New York City, decorators will deck the tree with approximately 50,000 lights and a 900-pound, Swarovski-crystal-bejeweled star. The star itself is a thing of beauty, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind and boasting 3 million Swarovski crystals.

Social Media Recalls Rockefeller Center’s 2020 Christmas Tree Fiasco

While many of the comments following Rockefeller Center’s post were positive, looking forward to the beauty of the annual tree-lighting ceremony and the joy the tradition brings each year, some expressed their concern for potentially displaced wildlife. Why? Because in 2020, Rockefeller’s pick held a small wild resident, bringing a tiny owl 170 miles from Oneonta to Manhattan, New York.

Commenting on the Instagram photo, one user warned, “Make sure no owls are in it.”

A worker for the company that transports Rockefeller Center’s Christmas trees was the one to find the tiny passenger. After rescuing him from the tree, the man and his wife contacted wildlife experts. Following his ordeal, the little owl—a Saw-whet owl and the smallest in the Northeastern U.S.—made his way to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York. Despite that he went three days without food or water while traveling in Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree, the bird made a quick recovery.

Unsurprisingly, wildlife center employees named the tiny owl Rockefeller.