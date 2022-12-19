36 People Injured in ‘Severe Turbulence’ on Hawaiian Airlines Flight From Phoenix

Approximately 36 passengers were reportedly injured during “severe turbulence” while on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix bound for Honolulu.

According to CNN, at least 36 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, an Airbus 330, were injured during the ordeal. Honolulu Emergency Medical Service reported that 11 of the passengers were in serious condition, Among those who were transported to the hospital was a 14-month-old child. The passengers transported to the hospital had various injuries due to the turbulence. This includes serious head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.

Hawaiian Airlines issued a statement that it is supporting all affected passengers and employees. It is also monitoring the situation. Among those injured were three crew members. “Medical care was provided to several guests and crew members at the airport for minor injuries,” the airline company tweeted. “While some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care.”

(1/2) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today. Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022

CNN also reported that the Hawaiian Airlines flight experienced turbulence from 15 to 20 minutes prior to the plane landing in Honolulu. The flight had been carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. A statement further revealed that the EMS and the American Medical Response responded to a “mass casualty emergency” at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just after 11 a.m. on Sunday (December 18th).

Hawaiian Airlines also stated that it is conducting a “thorough inspection of the aircraft” before it resumes flights. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well as the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Passenger Recalls What Happened During the Turbulence Incident

Passengers on the flight recalled the incident. “It felt like free-falling,” Jackie Hayata-Ano stated. She is a college student that was on her way home for winter break. She stated that it felt like normal turbulence at first. But things quickly escalated.

Hayata-Ano further recalled hearing a crew member over the speaker system of the flight asking for any trained medical or military to help injured passengers once the shake was over. She was among those not injured in the incident. “I’m thankful that there were people that stepped up and helped because some of the staff needed it,” she continued. “Everyone was pretty much helping each other. Checking on each other and picking up stuff.”

The Guardian reports that Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, stated that 20 people were taken to the local hospitals. At least one passenger was reportedly have been rendered unconscious. However, all patients were awake and talking when they arrived at the hospital, Ireland explained.

Ireland then said, “We are also very happy and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries. And we’re also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery,”