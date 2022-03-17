400 Bulletproof Vests Bound for Ukraine Stolen From New York Nonprofit

About 400 bulletproof vests that were on their way to Ukraine have been stolen from a New York City nonprofit organization. The nonprofit has been collecting and shipping gear to people in Ukrainian warzones.

Those 400 vests were donated by local law enforcement. Police say that they were taken from the offices of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America on Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Police responded early this morning to a burglary call. There, they were told that the vests had been taken from the location, according to NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley.

At the present time, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America has yet to comment on the theft.

Those 400 Bulletproof Vests Were Going To Civilians In Ukraine

Hundreds of bulletproof vests have been donated to Ukraine by police departments in the NYC area. This is their way of supporting the country amid Russia’s invasion.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office on Long Island said it worked with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America to donate 450 used vests. However, it’s unknown if those vests were the ones that were stolen.

The sheriff’s office stops using vests after five years. Officials say that they are still strong enough to protect people during war, though.

These vests were most likely going to be used by civilian security and medical teams. Basically, that means citizens that have joined the fight against Russia. Thus, the vests would not have gone to actual soldiers, according to ABC News.

One Company Has Gathered Thousands Of Donations For Ukraine

In better news, a company in NC has been gathering thousands of supplies to ship to Ukraine. In fact, the company is even using a shipping container to make sure that they’re sending over sizable amounts of supplies.

Moto Leader Global has been getting supplies for a couple of weeks now. Thousands of items have already been donated. One full container has already been shipped off to the country. Now, they’re working on filling another.

Hundreds of people have been dropping off items for those in need. Blankets, toiletries, ready-to-eat foods, diapers, warm clothing, and batteries are all common donation items. What Ukrainians need changes by the day, but of course, everything is welcome.

Many people are dropping off supplies. However, more than 2,000 items have also been bought from an Amazon wish list.

In-person supply donations are welcome throughout this week. Items can be dropped off at two locations:

CIL Capital, 805 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405

Moto Leader Global, 1270 Cedar Hill Road, Navassa, NC 28451

For the week of March 14th, supplies can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There’s also an Amazon wish list for those that can’t give in person.

Pet supplies are needed, also. Paws and Claws Animal Hospital is taking donations during business hours. They can be dropped off at 202 Giles Ave., Wilmington, NC, 28409.