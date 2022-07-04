4th of July Restaurants: Which Chains Are Open Today?

Hosting 4th of July parties can be a blast, but cleaning up after them tends to put a damper on the experience. So, to enjoy all of the fun without the aftermath, your family and friends might want to make a reservation and leave your kitchen behind.

Of course, Outsider’s list of open restaurants will focus on chains that have locations across the country. There may be a few local, single-store restaurants open in your town on the nation’s birthday, but it’s best to call to see if their doors will still be open.

Tips for Dining on the 4th of July

Choose a restaurant close to the fireworks display. You may even be able to watch the show from the parking lot.

You can’t go wrong with making reservations. Secure your celebrations with a quick call ahead.

Don’t forget to tip the staff that makes your holiday festivities possible!

Where to Get Breakfast on the 4th of July

If you plan on a long day of family festivities for thiss 4th of July, you’ll likely need a kick start full of caffeine and filling food. Thankfully, there are quite a few breakfast joints that will be open and ready to top off your coffee and get you another stack of pancakes.

Dunkin’: varies by location

Bob Evans: 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

IHOP: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Starbucks: varies by location

Metro Diner: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Restaurants Open for Lunch and Dinner During Independence Day

Whatever cuisine you’re craving, you’ll likely find it at one of the following restaurants. Most of these locations are also available for curbside pick up in case you’d rather enjoy your meal from your backyard or a picnic table.

Applebee’s: varies by location

Bahama Breeze: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Yard House: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Cheesecake Factory: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Olive Garden: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Lobster: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bonefish Grill: varies by location

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outback: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where to Find Quick Meals

Not surprisingly, many fast-food chains will be open for business on the 4th of July. So, if you’d rather grab a few burgers or a pizza to take to the fireworks display, you’re in luck. The only fast-food restaurant that will be completely closed on Monday is Chick-fil-A which will reopen for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th.