4th of July Shopping: What Stores Are Open Today?

With barbecues, pool parties and picnics all happening today, those hosting 4th of July get-togethers might be in search of some last-minute supplies. Whether you need an extra pack of hot dogs or a plastic pool to help your furry guests stay cool, Outsider has the complete list of big-chain stores you can run to in order to make your party unforgettable.

What to Know

Big-name superstores and department stores will likely be your best bet.

Be sure to browse store deals before going. You may be able to save a few bucks!

You can also shop online and pick up at the store for an even quicker run, or have it delivered so you don’t have to leave the fun.

Late-night runs might be tricky as most stores will be closing their doors a few hours early.

Superstores Open on 4th of July

As you’ve probably already figured out, most single-location stores likely won’t be open on the 4th of July. Thankfully, though, we have plenty of chains to choose from that will be keeping their doors open. If you need a wide range of extra supplies for your 4th of July event, your best choice will probably be superstores for a one-stop shopping trip that will get you right back to the action.

Here’s the breakdown of superstores as well as department and hardware stores open on the 4th of July.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kirkland’s: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plus members: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Specialty Stores Open on 4th of July

As convenient as superstores are, they may not have those extra-specific items that you may need if something goes wrong. Let’s say your sink sprung a leak or you’re in need of a sundress without barbecue sauce stains. Then you’ll probably need to head to one of these specialty stores to save the day.

Hardware Stores

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ace Hardware: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southern States: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clothing Stores

Macy’s: Varies by location

Old Navy: Varies by location

T.J. Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

J.C. Penny: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kohl’s: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belk: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack: Varies by location

Home-Focused Stores

HomeGoods: Varies by location

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bargain Stores

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Five Below: Varies by location

Family Dollar: Varies by location

Drug Stores*

*Pharmacies within these stores may be closed on 4th of July.