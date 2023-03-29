6’10” High School Freshman Gets Custom Size 23 Shoes From Under Armour So He Can Play Football

More often than not, stores missing shoes in ones size qualifies as a minor annoyance. In the case of Goodrich, Michigan, high schooler Eric Kilburn, it became a life hindrance.

A freshman at Goodrich High School, Kilburn is already 6-feet, 10-inches tall. He plays on his high school football team. And he wears a size 23 shoes. And it should not be surprising to learn that stores don’t stock shoes that big.

Left with no other options, Kilburn and his family turned directly to shoe manufacturers. Enter Under Armour.

For a while, Kilburn had been wearing pairs of size 22 Nike shoes — the ones that NBA 7-footer Tacko Fal wears. He called them “Banana 11s” because of their yellow hue. According to a story by The Flint Journal, a family friend in Arizona found the six pairs and sent them to Kilburn.

But as teenage boys do, Kilburn outgrew his shoes. Custom orthopedic shoes would cost upwards of $1,000.

“I just want shoes,” Kilburn was quoted as saying. “There’s nothing else behind it. I just need shoes because once I grow out of these, I’ll have nothing to wear – no sandals, no crocs, no anything.”

And after getting turned down by Nike and Adidas for custom kicks, Under Armour came through.

Under Armour is coming in clutch, and providing Kilburn a big relief

After the Flint Journal story, the company sent representatives to meet with Kilburn and make custom scans of his feet. According to the New York Post, “On Sunday, the Kilburn family met with Robb Cropp, senior director of Footwear Development at Under Armour, at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston to get a 3D rendering of the teenager’s feet.”

“This is my biggest foot ever,” Cropp said.

And when thinking about the alternative reality of cramped insoles and blistering feet, Kilburn is thankful for getting shoes that fit.

“Been worried for so long what I would do if I grew out of [size] 22′s, but Under Armour has come up with a solution,” Kilburn said. “It means everything to me, just having shoes that don’t cause blisters or just pain on my feet would mean everything. It would mean the world.”

While Kilburn might’ve fortunately found a way to get shoes that fit, he’ll forever be consigned to needing custom shoes. His footwear will, essentially, all be one-offs, either Under Armour or another brand.

That might sound cool. But if you’re a 14-year-old who just wants to wear some Jordans — which only go to size 14 or 15 — it’s not as fun.

“I’d kill to be wearing a pair of Jordans right now,” Kilburn said in the Flint Journal story.