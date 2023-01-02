62 Rescued After Orlando Ferris Wheel Loses Power on New Year’s Eve

On Saturday evening, a Ferris wheel in Orlando suffered an electricity outage that trapped 62 riders hundreds of feet in the air for hours. Orange County Fire and Rescue received a call concerning an electrical disruption at the Icon Park attraction. They verified that there were no casualties.

Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) public information officer Ashley Gipson reported to Fox News that over 80 firefighters were dispatched shortly before 6:30 pm in response to the call. Reports on social media suggest that a minor fire close to the base of the attraction might have caused the power outage. “We look down and there were flames and sparks and smoke coming. I guess the generator blew or something,” rider Robin Baker recalled.

The first responders manually spun the colossal wheel to release each of the 20 pods from their perilous positions and safely bring them to ground level. This intense three-hour rescue had riders on pins and needles, anxiously waiting for a final outcome. “Well, it was quite nerve-wracking for a little bit,” Kathy Baker, another rider, explained.

Final Update: More than 60 people have been safely rescued from more than 20 pods. All pods are now empty and units have cleared @iconparkorlando. All rescue climbers on duty responded to the scene, with additional off duty rescue climbers also responding to assist if needed. https://t.co/1Bz7jrI1jV pic.twitter.com/PIXDD2pPLg — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2023

George Hayeck was visiting from Boston when he noticed a commotion at the Ferris wheel. “When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it,” Hayeck recalled.

The Orlando Ferris wheel incident comes after a tragedy at the same park earlier in 2022

As rescuers carefully freed each passenger from their pods, they checked to ensure that no one was injured. To celebrate the new year, each guest was reportedly reminded: “Watch your step! Happy New Year!”

Last March, ICON Park in Orlando became the site of another ride malfunction. 14-year-old Tyre Sampson came to the park from St. Louis on spring break. However, he tragically fell off the 430-foot Free Fall ride and passed away. After Tyre’s death, his family demanded that the newly opened ride be taken down. Subsequently, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against multiple parties including the park operators, the ride manufacturer, and more.

According to Quest Engineering & Failure Analysis Inc., the safety sensors for the ride had been removed. This was at some point after they were initially installed. However, there is no indication of when this occurred. It’s also not clear who was responsible for moving them.

As per the ride’s operations and maintenance manual, which was released publicly by authorities, the highest permissible passenger weight should not exceed 130 kilograms (about 287 pounds). However, Tyre – who measured a little more than 6 feet in height – weighed 383 pounds at the time of his autopsy. His death was found to be due to blunt force trauma. It is classified as an accident in medical records.