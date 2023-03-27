70-Car Train Spills Hazardous Material During North Dakota Derailment

As Norfolk Southern continues to be grilled by U.S. government officials about its now infamous Ohio train derailment, a 70-car Canadian Pacific train derailed in North Dakota late on Sunday (March 26th) and caused a hazardous material spill.

According to Fox News, the train derailment occurred around 11:15 p.m. about a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richard Country, North Dakota. After the incident happened, nearby roadways 158 and 159 Avenue Southeast were closed between Highway 13 and 14.

Officials reveal that 31 of the 70 cars derailed in the North Dakota accident. Some of the derailed cars had petroleum leaking from them. Although there were some concerns, crews are allowing the cold weather to solidify the leaked material. The hazardous material is expected to run into a gel. The cleanup will take between seven to 10 days. Despite the circumstance, no injuries were reported in the North Dakota train derailment.

Inforum reports that Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings released a statement about the North Dakota train derailment. He revealed that teams from Canadian Pacific, including hazardous materials experts, were on site on Monday (March 27th) along with the Wyndmere fire chief and local first responders. He further pointed out there is no fire and no waterways nearby. No evacuations of those nearby were ordered as well.

“There is no threat to public safety,” Canadian Pacific further revealed. “The safety of crews, first responders and the public remains our highest priority. Our hazardous materials experts are continuing a full assessment of the incident in coordination with local first responders.”

Along with the incident in North Dakota, two cars of a separate Canadian Pacific train derailed in a Chicago suburb. Luckily, one of the cars was only carrying wheat. The other car was empty. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Another Train Derailment Occurred in North Dakota in February 2023

Last month, Fox News reported that a train derailment occurred near Burlington, North Dakota. The train had more than 60 train cars.

The media outlet also reported that several of the train’s cars derailed near County Road 10 between Des Lacs and Burlington. A total of 17 empty containers fell 4 or 5 feet off the railing without tipping over along with two BNSF Railway locomotives.

Lena Kent, a spokesperson for BNSF Railway, then issued a statement about that North Dakota train derailment. “At about 3:30 a.m. an intermodal train carrying freight of all kinds derailed seven cars with all the cars remaining upright near Des Lacs. Crews are already on-site making repairs. The estimated time for the tracks to return to service is late this evening. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.”

Following this incident. Fire chief Karter Lesmann of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department also stated the train derailment was nothing like what happened in East Palestine, Ohio in early February. “We’re nothing like that,” he reassured. “We have no hazardous materials or anything like that here. Nothing for the public to be concerned about or worried about.”