‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Jim Parrack Explains Why Rob Lowe’s Owen Is a Good Person To Look To for Advice

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Jim Parrack recently explained why Rob Lowe’s Owen is a great person to look to for advice. Parrack, who plays Judd Ryder, had quite the shocker of an episode last night. So if you don’t want to be spoiled, you may want to bow out now.

Essentially, last night found Judd Ryder, who just had a daughter, learning he has two kids from a previous relationship he didn’t even know existed. So the amount of kids in his life has increased by three in like… two weeks max. That’s obviously incredibly stressful for him. And whose better to go to for advice than someone like Owen Strand? He’s a father, after all.

It looks like that’s exactly whats going to happen in the next episode of the show. Here’s the description.

“To bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies; Tommy joins a grief group for widowers; a woman fears she is cursed and takes drastic measures to cure herself,” the description reads.

For The ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor, Owen Strand is the Perfect Guy for the Job

So we’re going to see Owen helping out Judd with Wyatt. And in an interview with TV Insider, Parrack explained why Owen is kind of the perfect person for this job.

“I can tell you that I definitely go to Owen to get some guidance on how to be a father of a young man and that’s kind of how the adventure kicks off,” he explained.

And Owen and Judd are not only close friends, but Owen is able to give him some advice father to father.

“He raised a young man that was able to survive the monsters within him and a lot of change and he was able to raise somebody that can act heroically when they need to and everything. Owen’s a good dad. He’s a good guy to go to and say, “Hey, help me with something for a minute here. I’m totally at a loss for how to do this.” He’s a good resource,” Parrack continued.

It seems like he and Rob Lowe shot plenty of scenes together, and had a good time when shooting. So fans can expect to see a lot of the two. And of course, we’ll learn more about Wyatt.

And luckily, unlike other shows, 9-1-1: Lone Star isn’t on any sort of Olympic hiatus. So if you want to catch the next episode, it’ll air next Monday, February 14th, at 8/7 central on FOX.