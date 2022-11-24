Airplane Carrying National Guard Chief Forced to Land After Colliding With Flock of Birds

After a government airplane collided with a flock of birds, it was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane was also carrying the highest-ranking member of the National Guard.

According to reports, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, was on board. In addition, the plane was also carrying a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Per reports from CNN, the incident occurred just past 5 p.m. on Monday.

Just moments earlier, the aircraft had taken off from Chicago’s Midway International Airport. In fact, the pilots were still in the process of putting the wheels up when they collided with the birds.

In the clip, viewers can see a spark flickering from the aircraft’s left engine then suddenly, the plane rams into the middle of the flock.

The plane was a military C-37, which is only reserved for high-ranking government and Department of Defense officials. Thankfully, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft returned safely to the Chicago airport.

In addition, no one on board was injured. Unfortunately, however, we can’t say the same for the flock of birds.

According to the Illinois National Guard, before the bird strike, Hokanson had been in the Windy City to visit military leaders and local Chicago business officials to “discuss the skills National Guard service members bring to the workforce.” He also made a trip to Chicago State University.

Airplane makes emergency landing after crew smells odd odor in the cabin

Meanwhile, the morning before Thanksgiving, a flight en route to Boston Logan International Airport had to make an emergency landing.

Per reports from the Federal Aviation Administration, Delta Airlines Flight 2726 returned to Rochester International Airport in New York after declaring an emergency because of an odor in the flight deck.

According to FlightAware, the plane left the gate at 6:15 a.m., an hour and 10 minutes later than scheduled. However, the FAA said the plane landed safely in Rochester at about 6:40 a.m.

In an official statement, a Delta Airlines spokesperson said the crew decided to return to Rochester after a report of a smoky odor.

“The flight landed safely and without incident and was canceled in order for Delta teams to examine the aircraft,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans.”