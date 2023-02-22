AJ Brown Details Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s Legendary Motivational Story

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown detailed a legendary motivational story from head coach Nick Sirianni that had the whole team dying of laughter.

Sirianni was known for his metaphors, such as a flower growing from a pot of dirt. While the head coach was ridiculed for that during his rookie season, the Eagles barely lost since that message.

Heck, Sirianni always spoke his mind this year.

Brown didn’t play in Philadelphia in 2021, but he certainly had his fair share of stories from 2022 all the way up to the Super Bowl. He joined Bussin’ With The Boys and shared a hilarious motivational story from the season.

On @Raw__Room, AJ Brown said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used his neighbor picking up dog shit as motivation for the team… “IT’S IN THE DETAIL GUYS!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rq0yRg6Wj5 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 21, 2023

“I be in my chair dying laughing,” Brown said. “I’m gonna give y’all a little sample. ‘The other day I got in the car and head off to work. I see my neighbor walking her dog right? The dog goes to the bathroom. She gets the bag out and scoops the dog (expletive) with her hand right? I, just thinking like, everything she did in that exact moment, how she scooped it, how she got the bag … it’s in the detail guys. How she scooped it, went down, put her four fingers together. It’s in the details. That’s what we got to do.’

“He go from … the volume will be low but then (after a story like that), I’d be like c’mon coach. But they do a good job.”

AJ Brown Motivated by Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni from Legendary Story

Whatever other stories were detailed by Sirianni and company, it worked for the Eagles in 2022. Philadelphia went 14-3, earned the No. 1 seed and won the NFC.

Brown had the best season for an Eagles wide receiver in franchise history. Safe to say, the dog poop story worked for the star wide receiver.

Brown finished 2022 with 88 catches, 1,496 yards, 11 touchdowns and 17 yards per catch. He was the top target for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts finished his third year with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 66.5% completion percentage, 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also accounted for four touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII.

Sirianni, Brown, Hurts and the Eagles are all together again next season. The defending NFC champions might have more motivational and legendary stories to get back to the Super Bowl.

If the Eagles happen to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, they should credit a woman picking up dog poop.

It’s only fair.