Alabama Airport Crew Member Who Died After Getting Sucked Into Plane Engine Identified

An airline ground worker that died after being sucked into a plane engine earlier this month has been identified. The Communications Workers of America identified 34-year-old Courtney Edwards as the victim in this incident. She was a mother of three children, USA Today reports. A fundraiser for the family of Edwards has raised more than $90,000.

On December 31st, Edwards, an agent for Piedmont Airlines passed away after an incident in which she was pulled into the plane engine of an Embraer E175 at a gate in Montgomery. The airplane had its parking brake set when this tragic event occurred as confirmed by the statement from the National Transportation Safety Board. American Airlines’ regional partner, Envoy Air, operated Flight 3408 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Montgomery. The jet is usually equipped with 70 seats for passengers. Following the incident, all Montgomery-bound flights were left grounded, both outgoing and incoming.

Donielle Prophete, president of CWA Local 3645, has established a GoFundMe campaign to assist Natalie English – mother of the late Edwards – with covering funeral expenses and bringing up her three children. The crowdfunding page had amassed more than $90,000 by Thursday night. “Please know that this tragedy has and will affect her mother, family, friends, and kids for years to come,” Prophete wrote on the campaign page. On the page, Prophete pleaded for individuals to donate money towards Edwards’ funeral expenses as well as financial support for her children’s upbringing. This Friday afternoon she will be laid to rest.

An accident involving a ground crew member and a plane engine is extremely rare

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” Wade A. Davis, the airport’s executive director said at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.” American Airlines expressed its devastation following the incident in an official statement. “We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the company said.

When a plane engine is in operation, the intake system creates a vacuum with significantly reduced air pressure. This can draw bystanders into its spinning blades. When parked, boundaries of the danger zones are marked through cones placed near the engines. The precise measurements for these areas can be found in an aircraft’s operating guidebook.

As an example, the Airbus A320 has a 14-foot hazardous zone situated in front of and around its engine intake, according to the website High Sky Flying. This sort of accident is very rare. Ground personnel are trained in the potential risks of engines and taught how to remain at a safe distance. It is uncommon for them to be pulled into an engine.