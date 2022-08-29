alan-jackson-releases-statement-after-abruptly-postponing-kansas-city-concert

Fans of country music star Alan Jackson were disappointed to find out that he had to postpone his Kansas City Concert this weekend. Now, the singer-songwriter has put out a statement on the matter. It’s never easy for an artist to cancel a show. Especially one that loves his fans as much as Jackson does. However, there are some things that just can’t be avoided.

Alan Jackson was slated to perform at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night. After a positive COVID test, that was put on hold.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” Jackson shared in his statement according to Country Now. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

As for now, there are plans to reschedule the show, however, that has not been officially decided. If and when the organizers are able to put another date together, Alan Jackson and his camp will put out the message. Fans in the area will be hoping for a good date, or at least a solid refund if they aren’t able to make it to the rescheduled show.

This is a little hiccup along the way for Jackson and his Last Call: One More For The Road Tour. This tour, his first since announcing his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder diagnosis in 2021, is major for Jackson. He’s hoping to end his touring career how he wants to end it. This tour is his way to do that.

August isn’t a bad time to be Alan Jackson, by the way. He just celebrated a new anniversary at the beginning of the month. It was 19 years ago when he and Jimmy Buffett topped the charts and country music has never been the same.

Alan Jackson’s ‘Biggest’ Hit

If you have listened to a country music radio station at any point in the last 20 years or so then you have definitely heard this son. Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett topped the charts with “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” on August 9, 2003. Since then it’s been the official anthem of being sick of your job and taking an extra long lunch. When it comes to Jackson’s other hits, it’s hard to compare any of them against another.

Still, when you look at the numbers it is hard to deny that this is the defining song of both of these artists’ careers – from a chart standpoint. This all came out of a desire to want to work together, and this song was the perfect opportunity. It was a great culmination of two great performers’ careers.

This song spent eight weeks at the top of the charts, seven of those in consecutive order. The longest charting song of Jackson’s career. It earned him a nice Gold certification from the RIAA, one of four in his career. He was also awarded a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year. Point is, this song was major for both of these guys.

So, Alan Jackson had to postpone a concert, but it’s always five o’clock somewhere…so is he really gone, or just with us in spirit? I’m not sure, but let’s hope he’s back on the road and healthy soon.