Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison After Jury Finds Him Guilty of Murdering Wife, Son

On Friday (March 3rd), Alex Murdaugh officially received two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing occurred less than 24 hours after jurors found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his son Paul and wife Maggie in June 2021.

CNN reports that prior to giving Murdaugh his sentence, Judge Clifton Newman spoke on the opioid addiction that the former lawyer admitted to having on the stand. During the trial, Murdaugh stated that he took more than 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone per day in the months leading up to the murders.

After Alex Murdaugh stated that he was innocent and he would never hurt his wife as well as his son, Newman replied, “And it might not have been you. It might have been the monster that you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person. I have seen that before.”

The judge then stated that the person standing before him was not the person who committed the crime, though it is the same individual.

Judge Clifton Newman Describes the Alex Murdaugh Trial As Being ‘One of the Most Troubling Cases’ For Him

Also during the sentencing hearing, Judge Clifton Newman stated that Alex Murdaugh’s trial was “one of the most troubling cases” for him as a judge. He also believes it was one of the most troubling for the state, defense team, and community.

“It is also particularly troubling, Mr. Murdaugh, because as a member of the legal community… we have seen each other at various occasions throughout the years,” Newman explained. “And it was especially heartbreaking for me to see you go, in the media, as a grieving father who lost a wife and son to being the person indicted and convicted of killing them.”

Newman then said directly to Alex Murdaugh that he has engaged in “duplicitous conduct” in the courtroom. “Here on the witness stand, and as established by the testimony, throughout the time leading from the time of the indictment and prior to the time of the indictment to this point in time.”

The Judge then said he didn’t expect Alex Murdaugh to confess to murdering Paul and Maggie. As previously reported, the murders took place on the night of June 7, 2021. Murdaugh allegedly shot his son Paul inside a feed room attached to the family’s hunting estate with a shotgun. He then murdered Maggie with a rifle. The former lawyer was found guilty of two counts each of murder as well as possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Newman went on to add that Murdaugh’s son and wife must “come and visit” while he’s trying to fall asleep every night after he lied during the investigation. Murdaugh responded that he sees Paul and Maggie “all day and every night.”