Alex Murdaugh to Be Sentenced Friday After Being Found Guilty of Murdering Wife, Son

Less than 24 hours after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced on Friday (March 3rd).

According to Fox News, Murdaugh is currently facing a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison. Judge Clifton Newman of the Colleton County Courthouse will be sentencing the former South Carolina lawyer.

Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts each of murder as well as possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. The jury made the official decision at 6:41 p.m. on Thursday (March 2nd) after going through the six-week trial that included testimony from nearly 80 witnesses.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney shared a statement after his client was found guilty of the murders. “Obviously we’re disappointed but until he’s sentenced we will have no further comment.”

The murders reportedly took place on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh allegedly used a shotgun to kill his 22-year-old son Paul inside a feed room attached to the family’s hunting estate’s dog kennels. He then used a rifle to murder his 52-year-old wife Maggie.

During the trial, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters stated to the jurors that Murdaught carried out the double murder in order to escape his financial crimes. One day after the murders took place, Murdaugh’s former law firm’s chief financial officer spoke to him about missing fees. He was later charged with stealing nearly $9 million from his clients and his law firm.

Along with the financial issues, Alex Murdaugh had a hearing scheduled later the same week in a wrongful death lawsuit from a 2019 boat wreck. His son Paul had crashed the boat into a bridge. He ended up killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach as well as injuring four other people.

Alex Murdaugh’s Surviving Son Says the Former Lawyer Was ‘Destroyed’ By the Murders

Prior to his father being found guilty of murdering his mother and brother, Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster spoke about how the former lawyer was “destroyed and heartbroken” after the killings.

The New York Times reported that Buster stated Alex sounded “normal” while speaking to him the night of June 7th. He said their discussion took place about 20 minutes after when the prosecutors say the murders occurred. Murdaugh’s attorneys also said at that time he had yet to discover the bodies of Maggie and Paul.

Buster also told the jury that he spoke with his parents and brother nearly every day on the phone. Alex had called Buster the night of the murders to tell him he was checking on his mother.

Later that night, Alex called Buster to tell him about Maggie and Paul’s deaths. “I just sat there for a minute,” Buster said. “I was in shock.”

Buster said that his family generally handled disagreement “like adults” and were never violent. He also recalled spending the following weeks with his father, who rarely left his sight.