Alex Murdaugh Trial: O.J. Simpson Weighs in, Faces Major Backlash

Not surprising at all, O.J. Simpson is now facing social media backlash after sharing his thoughts about the Alex Murdaugh trial.

Following the news that Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son in June 2021, the former NFL star who was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, shared his thoughts about the situation in a 3-minute video.

“I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on this,” Simpson explained. He claimed he was asked a lot about the case and that’s why he posted the video. “But I gotta admit, when he took the stand — a guy who’s a habitual liar — I did watch when the trial first started. I watched him take the stand and I thought it was probably a mistake.”

Simpson watched Alex Murdaugh during the trial. He said the former lawyer was trying to relate with one or two of the jurors. He thought the approach was a bad idea. “I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that. I am not qualified to really say if the guy did it or he didn’t do it. If a juror missed an hour of testimony, they’re no longer qualified.”

Despite saying he missed some of the testimonies during the trial, Simpson said he believes that Alex Murdaugh more than likely committed the murders. “But once again, ‘more than likely,’ to me, is tantamount to reasonable doubt,” Simpson continued. “It would work against him in a civil trial but I don’t know if it’s going to work against him in this criminal trial. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if he beats this.”

Twitter Wasn’t Having Any of O.J. Simpson’s Thoughts on the Alex Murdaugh Trial

After posting the video of his thoughts on the Alex Murdaugh trial, O.J. Simpson was met with some interesting responses. NewsNation’s Dan Abrams did not hold back when it came to his thoughts on the video.

“I can’t think of anyone who would better understand Alex Murdaugh than him,” Abrams declared while sharing Simpson’s video.

I can’t think of anyone who would better understand Alex Murdaugh than him. https://t.co/b1zBV4GhMC — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) March 3, 2023

Another person quickly tweeted their thoughts on the video. “They want to know, as a man who got away with murder, do you think the same thing will happen with Alex Murdaugh,” they tweeted. The Twitter user also stated that the former NFL star belongs in prison and that karma will catch up to him eventually.

A fellow Twitter user went on to add, “Correction, NO ONE WANTS YOUR TAKE ON THE ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL.”

Simpson notoriously was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife and her friend. However, he spend some time in prison years later for armed robbery. Although he was sentenced to 33 years in prison, he got out early due to good behavior.