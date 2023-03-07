Alex Murdaugh’s Brother Breaks Silence After He Was Found Guilty of Murdering Wife, Son

Days after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son in June 2021, the former lawyer’s brother has broken his silence about the situation.

While speaking to The New York Times about his brother’s conviction, Randy Murdaugh stated Alex knows more than what he’s saying. “He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion,” Randy explained. “About everything there.”

Although he didn’t testify in the trial, Randy Murdaugh said his brother was acting strange after his wife Maggie and son Paul was found dead. He pointed out that All wasn’t calling others to ask them if they knew why the duo would be targeted.

“I spent considerable time, day after day for weeks on end, calling people,” Randy disclosed. He pointed out his brother wasn’t calling or even investigating the murders. However, Randy admitted he still doesn’t know if he believes Alex committed the murders.

“I hope that after the trial, because there’s nothing more than can be presented, that I’d stop thinking about this,” Randy said after disclosing he still thinks about what happened the night of the murders. “But so far, that has not been the case.”

Randy Murdaugh Filed Lawsuit Against His Brother Alex in October 2021

There has been some bad blood between the brothers. The DailyMail reports that in October 2021, Randy filed a lawsuit against Alex. The older brother claimed that Alex owed him tens of thousands of dollars. This was also after Alex Murdaugh was accused of stealing from his law firm, Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick.

According to court documents, Alex Murdaugh asked Randy for a $75,000 loan. This was just days before he attempted to stage his own murder in a roadside shooting. He attempted to do this so that his living son Buster would get $10 million from his life insurance policy.

Murdaugh asked his older brother to deposit the funds into his checking account. However, he did not reveal details about his “poor financial condition” and promised he would pay him back in 30 days.

Following the staging of his murder, Alex Murdaugh issued an apology and confessed to years of having an opioid addiction. During the murder trial, he admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the law firm as well as his clients. He said he used the money to fund his drug habit. Murdaugh stated that he took more than 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone per day.

Along with his murder charges, Alex Murdaugh has 100 other charges, including insurance fraud and tax evasion. After the jury found him guilty of murder, Judge Clifton Newman gave him two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

Although Murdaugh claimed he was innocent, Newman stated, “And it might not have been you. It might have been the monster that you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills. Maybe you become another person. I have seen that before.”