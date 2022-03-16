Amazon Building Affordable Housing Near Transit Stops in Two US Cities

Amazon said Tuesday that the company will spend over $100 million on affordable housing units in Seattle and Washington, D.C., near transit stations. Critics of the technology industry claim that many of those companies exacerbate wealth gaps in low-income neighborhoods where land is cheap. Because well-paid employees can afford higher rents, prices in the area go up and affordable housing options for non-employees goes down drastically.

Amazon said it is working with local transit authorities — Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority — to construct a total of 1,060 homes. The Washington state sites are in SeaTac and Bellevue. The other sites are technically in Maryland in the cities of New Carrollton and College Park.

The decision to build affordable housing comes ahead of expansion into Arlington, Virginia, and into Bellevue, Washington, for Amazon.

“We know that our investment in these areas brings many economic opportunities for residents in the region. But we also acknowledge that this growth needs to benefit everyone in the community,” Catherine Buell, director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, said in a statement.

In 2021, Amazon made a $2 billion commitment to launch its Housing Equity Fund. It is meant to fund the construction and preservation of 20,000 affordable homes.

Other large technology companies have followed similar corporate protocols. Microsoft also pledged $750 million to the Seattle area as the wealth gap between tech employees and other residents expands; and housing options wane for lower-income workers.

Amazon made headlines for reasons other than affordable housing

Internationally, Amazon also made headlines when it suspended all product shipments to Russia; as well as cut off access to streaming service Prime Video. Though Amazon does not control a large market share in Russia as in the U.S., the move symbolizes a solidarity with other Western giants in boycotting the invading nation.

“We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus,” Amazon shared in a statement. “We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia,” the company added. “And we will no longer be taking orders for New World. This is the only video game we sell directly in Russia.”

Amazon said they do not currently operate any corporate outposts in the country, either. This means no data centers, infrastructure, or offices currently exist in Russia for the retailer. Apparently Amazon has also adhered to a long-standing policy to avoid business dealing with the Russian government, as well, over the years.

One interesting aspect of the boycott to watch is the ban on Amazon’s on-demand cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services. Websites that rely on Amazon’s computing power will go dark literally overnight without the access. And rebuilding a website from scratch onto a new platform takes time, money, and a pause in customer traffic.