Amazon Faces Major Backlash Over Handling of Employee’s Death on Warehouse Floor

Amazon is currently under fire in the public eye after the company reportedly mishandled an employee’s death on a warehouse floor.

According to The Guardian, the accident occurred at the Amazon DEN4 warehouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The employee was identified as 61-year-old Rick Jacob. It was revealed that the employee experienced a cardiac arrest right before a shift change. However, the company was quickly criticized after what happened next.

Several witnesses revealed that a makeshift barrier was made around the Amazon employee using large cardboard bins. This barrier was used to block off the area on the outbound shipping dock where the incident happened. However, workers quickly criticized the response and lack of transparency about what exactly happened to Jacob.

Amazon reportedly denied that boxes were used to block off the area and stated managers stood around to prevent anyone from coming near the area. This was done to provide privacy and security. But things didn’t get better from there. When the day shift workers arrived, they stated they were not notified about what happened. They worked as usual while Jacob remained in the warehouse and emergency responders were waiting for the arrival of a coroner.

Amazon Employees Speak Out About Colorado Facility Death Handling

“Finding out what had happened after walking through there had made me feel very uncomfortable,” one dayshift Amazon employee stated. “As there is a blatant disregard of human emotions at this facility. Management could have released those employees affected by offering [voluntary time off], so that they did not need to use their own time, but nope, that did not happen.”

The Amazon employee also said that no one should have been told to work alongside a dead body. Especially those who witnessed the incident. “Day shift comes in at 7 a.m. or 7.30 a.m., and we were never informed until we arrived to where it had occurred. No warnings before walking into the building. No on-site counselor. Simply a flyer put out days later informing us of how to receive mental health counseling.”

Another Amazon worker recalled seeing police and fire trucks prior to her shift. However, she wasn’t told what happened. She later found out from other employees about Jacob’s death. “Instantly I was pissed that we’re business as usual,” the employee declared. “And there’s a human being lying dead in the outbound area and I have to hear about it in the break room. Why is it that we are still working as usual when someone is dead downstairs? I was angry that they think that our lives don’t matter, that they’re going to sweep me out of the way to get a package out.”

An Amazon spokesperson also told the media outlet that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws and privacy concerns for Jacob’s family meant the company was unable to disclose details about the individual or the incident. The spokesperson then disputed claims that any employees were working near the body or that boxes blocked off the area.