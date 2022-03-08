Amazon Is Getting Ripped Online for Selling Russian Pro-War Shirts

Amazon is under fire for allowing the sale of shorts that support the Russian military amid its invasion of Ukraine. The shirts feature a “Z” symbol associated with supporters of Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s supporters use the symbol in Russia because it appeared on Russian vehicles invading Ukraine. The “Z” to quickly identify if a vehicle is Russian, and it is a recent development, so Ukrainian forces didn’t have time to mimic it. Interestingly, the letter “Z” doesn’t exist in the Russian alphabet. Though its meaning remains unknown, there are a handful of theories.

The top two interpretations of the symbol are: Za pobedy’ (for victory) and ‘Zapad’ (West). Some vehicles feature only the “Z,” while others also have shapes. These represent which branch of the military the vehicle belongs to.

Up until recently, merchandise featuring the symbol was for sale on Amazon. In addition to the shirts featuring the “Z” symbol, Amazon also sold shirts that appeared to support Russian Special Forces. Though they issued no official statement, the website is reportedly taking down all of the offending shirts.

Amazon Users Complain About Pro Russian Shirts

However, the damage is already partially done. A number of users took to social media to blast the company for promoting such inflammatory merchandise.

“Amazon, care to take this down?” said activist Andy Kinsy. “Or are you supporting Russia? Seems to be one of a number of similar shirts available* ball is in your court.”

Other comments include social impact specialist Matt Wilson calling the shirts “absolutely outrageous.” From there, the criticisms only get harsher. Wilson also added: “AmazonUK selling Russian army invasion merch, profiteering from war and suffering. Needs to be removed from store immediately!”

“Saw a post saying you can get Russian ‘Z’ branded clothes on Amazon. said Graham Whitham, CEO ofGreater Manchester Poverty Action, Graham Whitham. “Didn’t believe it, but turns out you can. Disgusting. Take them down Amazon FFS.”

One user went so far as to call out Jeff Bezos, Amazon Chairman and founder, himself. Bristol Red said: “Dear Amazon [and] Jeff Bezos – why do you regularly sell items in the most appalling taste? Why does it take public indignation to get you to act? Why don’t you have any moral compass without public outcry?”

However, Amazon is only one of several companies that came under fire in relation to the Russo-Ukrainian War. Many called out Coca-Cola for bottling drinks in Russia. McDonald’s continues to operate a number of franchises in Russia. Starbucks, Papa John’s, KFC, and Pizza Hut all also have locations there, but individual owners operate those locations. Other companies still doing business with Russia are Citi, Marriott, Kraft Heinz, Deere, Yum Brands, and Philip Morris.

Alternatively, 250 companies pulled their products following the Russian invasion. These include: Apple, American Airlines, Activision Blizzard, Adobe, Airbnb, Chanel, Microsoft, Meta, and Netflix, as well as many others.