Amazon Stock Is About To Get a Whole Lot Cheaper

Well, Outsiders, Amazon stock is about to be much, much cheaper. Specifically, Amazon shares will soon be 20 times cheaper. On Wednesday, Amazon announced its board approved a 20-for-1 stock split. Believe it or not, it’s the company’s first split since 1999. Amazon also closed that day at $2,785 per share. If the stock split took place today, the company’s stock would be worth $139 a share. However, Amazon stakeholders will still be worth the same amount. And they’ll be able to walk away with 20 times more shares!

What We Know

Amazon’s shares will soon be 20 times cheaper.

Many companies split stocks to help them gain liquidity.

Amazon shares rose to 8% in extended trading.

But why exactly do companies have to split their stocks? Well, it can out their stock closer to individual investors. Why is this important? Because it helps companies gain liquidity. Not only that, but splits create more requests for a company’s stock.

It’s likely that Amazon may also be aimed to try including Dow Jones Industrial Average. This often includes not as expensive stocks. Amazon’s split is no guarantee that it will be included in the Dow. But the index may want the world’s most valuable retailer. Especially since it’s also a major cloud provider and media giant.

“This split would give our employees more flexibility in how they manage their equity in Amazon and make the share price more accessible for people looking to invest in the company,” Amazon said in a statement.

The company continued to convince shareholders to buy by including a repurchasing program for $10 billion of its stock. Why? Because it can help inflate the value of a company’s shares by pulling stock out of the market.

Amazon Increasing Corporate Workers’ Maximum Base Salary Cap: Here’s Why

Amazon stock is about to get much cheaper and the company’s workers are about to get a higher salary. In early February, Amazon reportedly boosted the maximum base pay for its corporate workers from its previous maximum of $160,000 to $350,000.

CNBC reported that Amazon stated that there were many reasons why they chose to raise the maximum base salary. Not just a competitive labor market. At the time, the company released an internal memo to employees. It stated that they would cap base pay for all white-collar workers at $350,000.

However, the base pay is not all of the employee’s compensation. The $350,000 does not include restricted stock units, other cash, and sign-on bonuses.

The Amazon email reads, “This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market. And in doing a thorough analysis of various options; weighing the economics of our business, and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent. We have decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year.”