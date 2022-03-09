Amazon Stops Selling Shirts Featuring Russian Pro-War Symbol After Backlash

Amazon UK has stopped selling shirts that appear to be in support of Russia. This is following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is ongoing.

What you Need to Know

The Russian Pro War Symbol is a “Z” and is associated with support for the invasion and Vladimir Putin

Merchandise sold by third parties was available on Amazon UK until recently

Amazon is one of the many companies to face scrutiny amidst this conflict

eBay, meanwhile, has removed all items related to supporting Putin

Amazon Faced Major Backlash for The Pro-Russia Shirts

These shirts allegedly appeared on Amazon quite recently. According to Business Insider, Amazon removed these items following the backlash. The online retail giant faced tons of backlash over selling the shirts. Though, it’s important to note that Amazon allows 3rd party sellers.

“Saw a post saying you can get Russian ‘Z’ branded clothes on Amazon.” Graham Whitham, CEO of Greater Manchester Poverty Action, wrote. “Didn’t believe it, but turns out you can. Disgusting. Take them down Amazon FFS.”

Additionally, eBay has banned the symbol on its website too. Not only will the website remove the symbol, but it’ll also ban anything in support of Putin as the retailer says such merchandise violates its policy of “Glorifying Hatred or Violence.”

There’s a chance other online retailers will follow in eBay’s footsteps.

Amazon is one of the many corporations that’s faced backlash since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. While 250 companies have cut ties with and stopped selling products in Russia, others haven’t been so quick to stop business in the country.

McDonald’s Suspended Business in Russia Following a Boycott

McDonald’s, for instance, only recently decided to suspend any business in Russia and close its doors to customers there. The retailer was continuing to operate in the country. But a boycott plan that gained steam over the weekend and poor performance in the stock market was enough to spook the fast-food giant.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinsk announced McDonald’s’ move forward in an e-mail to employees. He mentioned that he recognized the impact that this would have on Russian employees and that McDonald’s would continue to pay them while they suspend business in the country.

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required. At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia,” Kempczinski wrote. “We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.”