America’s Favorite Halloween Candy By State Revealed

Ghosts, goblins, witches, and jack-o-lanterns are all big pieces of any Halloween celebration. However, few can deny that there is one other majorly important component to the autumn holiday. That component is, of course, the sweet, sweet sugary candy! We all have our favorites, no doubt. Sometimes there are major debates surrounding some of the most well-known Halloween candy types (candy corn, anyone?). But, there are also regional preferences it seems. And here are some of the most preferred Halloween candies around the US.

Instacart Does The Homework, Determining Which Halloween Candies Are Most Loved In Certain Areas Across The Nation

The popular digital grocery and delivery service, Instacart reveals in a recent report the top candy purchases throughout the 50 states. This data is based on order information collected last October.

The popular e-commerce retail network partners with supermarkets, wholesale clubs, and department stores throughout the country. And, the network has collected data noting that as much as 658 tons of candy were sold during the Halloween season just last year. Americans purchased as many as 116 tons of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. This, the Instacart report notes is the only candy brand to pass the 100-ton mark last Halloween.

The next most popular candy purchased during the Halloween season is the ever-popular treat M&M’s. Customers purchased 94 tons of these delicious milk-chocolate goodies. The peanut version of these yummy candies took third place with 92 tons sold during the 2021 Halloween season.

Which Candies Are Most Popular And Where Throughout The US

Based on the above numbers it’s no surprise at all that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups took the “candy” (cake) when it comes to popularity. This candy was a favorite in multiple states. It took the number one spot in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Regular milk chocolate M&M’s were a favorite in Hawaii and New Hampshire. While Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington prefer the peanut version of this candy during the Halloween season.

Who Doesn’t Love A Good Chocolate Goody?

There are two popular candies that tied last Halloween with an estimated 65 tons of each sold last October. These, of course, are chocolate staple candy bars Snickers and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate. Twizzlers sold around 57 tons while customers purchased around 49 tons of KitKats. Twix candy bars still made it into one of the top spots with 48 tons sold. Starburst lovers make the list as that candy sold around 37 tons last year. Customers purchased 36 tons of Milky Way candy bars.