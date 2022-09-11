America Observes Moment of Silence to Honor 21st Anniversary of September 11 Attacks

21 years ago, on September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists launched a devastating attack on U.S. soil. They simultaneously demolished the World Trade Center in New York City, sent a third plane careening into the Pentagon at Arlington, and a fourth into an unoccupied field in Pennsylvania. The brutal attacks, which continue to haunt Americans to this day, claimed countless lives. On Sunday morning, the nation observed a quiet moment of silence to remember all those lost.

The nation observes a moment of silence at 8:46 to honor the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks. pic.twitter.com/jCMljTYw6x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 11, 2022

According to the NBC News report, the moment of silence took place at 8:46 a.m. Afterward, a musical ensemble began honoring those gone-but-not-forgotten victims with a meaningful tribute.

The Hill reports that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff took part in the September 11 observances. Per tradition, however, there were no political figures speaking at Ground Zero on Sunday. Instead, the NYC event centers around the families of the 9/11 victims who now take part in the name-reading ceremony.

The NPR further reports that the September 11 memorial features volunteer work and numerous other meaningful tributes.

The outlet states a tolling bell began the memorial event at Ground Zero in New York City early Sunday morning. Aside from those attending the event at the World Trade Center memorial site, family members of the 9/11 victims and various dignitaries alike attended similar events at the Pentagon as well as in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The site marks the place where Flight 93 went down after its passengers resisted onboard hijackers.

September 11 Memorials Taking Place Nationwide

Aside from the national moment of silence that ignited at the World Trade Center memorial site early Sunday morning, as well as at the Pentagon and in Somerset County, PA, memorial events are set to take place in various cities and states across the nation.

In addition to the annual name-reading in NYC and the musical ensemble which performed in tribute to the September 11 event, other events include candlelight vigils and interfaith services. Americans nationwide are also choosing to participate in volunteer projects.

Sunday’s memorial event comes exactly one year after the United States marked its milestone 20th anniversary. It also comes a little more than a year after the nation declared the end of its war with Afghanistan, which was initially launched in response to the infamous attacks.

With VP Kamala Harris attending the memorial event in New York City, President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon. First Lady Jill Biden will head to Shanksville, Pennsylvania where she’ll also offer a memorial speech of her own.

On this historic day, Outsider keeps in mind the victims lost in the attacks 21 years ago as well as the families of those individuals who continue to cope with their loved ones’ deaths to this day.