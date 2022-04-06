America’s Top-Selling Pickup Trucks Through Q1 of 2022 Revealed: See How the F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and More Stack Up

Quick. Think of the vehicles you drive past on the streets and highways. Which pickup truck might be on top of the best-selling list?

Correct answer: the Ford F-Series. It’s always the correct answer, dating back at least 45 years. And for the first quarter of 2022, the Ford F-Series is the top-selling pickup truck.

Top Selling Pickup Trucks at a Glance

Ford F-Series topped the list for the first quarter, although numbers dropped 31 percent

Dodge Ram finished second, with at least one major review service naming it as the top pickup truck in the country

Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra ranked third and fourth among pickup trucks

Now, because of global supply chain issues, sales were down in comparison to last year. A report in Reuters said that the F-Series delivered 140,701 vehicles to customers between January and March. The first quarter of 2021 produced sales of 203,797.

Andrew Frick, Ford’s vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, told CNBC that his company’s numbers rose dramatically in March.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales,” Frick said. He said in-transit inventory increased by 74 percent. And March generated 50,000 new orders for the F-Series vehicles. Entry level for the F-150 is $31,335. The prices go up to the F-150 Platinum for $60,705.

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dodge Ram Is Second on Best-Seller List. It Gets Top Reviews

So what’s the next top pickup truck on the best sellers list? That’s the Dodge Ram. Its sales also were down from the first quarter of 2021 because of the supply chain problems. This quarter produced 127,116 deliveries. This time a year ago, that number was 148,836. That is a near 15 percent decrease. U.S. News and World Report rank the Dodge Ram as the best pickup truck on the road today. Costs are between $35,900 and $76,780. The review is a simple one: “It’s powerful, capable, and comfortable, with no notable weaknesses.”

(Xinhua/Joel Lerner via Getty Images)

The Chevy Silverado ranked third among the top-selling pickup trucks. But unlike Ford and Dodge, Chevy’s numbers held steadier. There were 121,107 deliveries in the first quarter of this year, compared to 126,591. That only was a 4.3 percent drop.

Chevy’s classic work truck 1500 starts at about $31,150. The most expensive came in at nearly $60,000.

The GMC Sierra pickup truck had 56,617 deliveries in the first quarter, in comparison to 2021 with 62,917. The average price for this truck is about $45,000.

Those are the four pickup trucks among the top 10 best-selling vehicles for the first quarter. Trucks rank 1-2-3 and 9th.

An SUV ranks fourth, fifth and sixth. They are Toyota RAV4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Toyota Highlander. The Toyota Camry, at seventh, was the only sedan ranked in the top 10. The Chevy Equinox was 10th.

You can check out the top 20 best-selling cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs by clicking here for the list.