American Airlines Honors Medal of Honor Recipients With Themed Plane

Veterans who happen to be Medal of Honor recipients receive a lot of recognition from American Airlines. It comes with a newly painted plane. The plane’s arrival coincides with Friday’s groundbreaking on the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas. This very special aircraft is named “Flagship Valor” and the plane happened to be flown to North Texas. This was ahead of a special banquet honoring recipients on Thursday night.

Medal Of Honor Receives Recognition from American Airlines

American Airlines unveils a Medal of Honor-themed plane. Check out new livery in pictures https://t.co/lnwIxYKzlk — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) March 25, 2022

The plane includes a painting of the Army, Navy, and Air Force Medals of Honor. And the new museum will honor the 3,511 recipients of the Medal of Honor for their role in combat. The Army has its own medal, but the Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard service members are eligible for the Navy Medal of Honor. The Air Force Medal can go to Air Force and Space Force members

As for the plane, it’s an American Airlines Airbus A321 paying tribute to those who have received this high honor. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker formally unveiled the plane at the airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub on Thursday.

Parker says, “Giving back to the men and women who serve our country is a real privilege for the 130,000 team members of American Airlines. And I’m proud to say that more than 8,000 of those team members are veterans or still serving in the National Guard or Reserves.”

Plane Receives Wrapping With Design At American Airlines’ Maintenance Base

This American Airlines Medal of Honor aircraft has a special design on it. The wrapping of the plane took place this past week at American’s maintenance base in Tulsa, Okla. Near the six Medal of Honor values are seven blue silhouettes that represent seven major military conflicts since the medal’s creation in 1861.

The iconic image of U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima represents World War II. Inside the aircraft are QR codes passengers can scan to learn more about the Medal of Honor and its recipients. Firstly, the Airbus A321-200 plane getting this designation happens to be a 5.7-year-old plane. Secondly, it was delivered in 2016 to American Airlines. Thirdly, it was sent to Tulsa for the new livery, according to Planespotters.net.

Meanwhile, tts maiden voyage with the new scheme happened on Friday from DFW International Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. This is according to Flightradar24.com. This weekend, regular commercial flights will take place to Philadelphia, Chicago, and Phoenix.

Additionally, it was National Medal of Honor Day on Friday. American Airlines also has honored the military on its aircraft. Back in the 2000s, the airline dedicated aircraft that featured yellow ribbons to honor veterans and active-duty service members.