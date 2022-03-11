American Doctors Provide Free Telehealth for Ukrainian Soldiers, Civilians

American doctors are helping the people of Ukraine who are trying to survive the Russian invasion. Anyone in the country now can receive a free telehealth appointment.

Any Ukrainian soldier can login for the telehealth sessions. So can refugees. It’s available through Aimee, a health app. The app now appears via Starlink internet service. Elon Musk provided the internet service days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

American Doctor Telehealth Sessions Available to Ukrainians

United Nations confirmed more than 500 Ukrainians Have Died Since Russia began its invasion late last month.

Fox News Digital reported the news Friday. VSee, the app developer, provided the telehealth details to Fox. More than 2,000 American doctors participate on the app. Ukrainians can receive these telehealth services for routine problems on up to emergencies.

American Telehealth Sessions Have Helped in Conflict Zones Worldwide

The app is available in North America, Africa, and the Middle East. It’s specifically helped patients in refugee camps and war zones.

Dr. Laura Purdy is chief of medicine for Aimee Ukraine. She’s also an Army vet. She told Fox News: “Day after day in America, we witness atrocities in Ukraine on our screens.” She said the app’s goal is to “meaningfully make a difference in Ukraine.”

The number of Ukrainian refugees is staggering. NPR reported that 2 million people have left the country since the invasion started in late February. Half the refugees are children. The others mainly are women and the elderly. Overall, they represent about four percent of the country’s population.

Poland is the main destination. Other refugees traveled to Russia, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. Millions of refugee numbers can overwhelm a country’s health care system.

The United Nations reported Thursday that 549 Ukrainians had died, with 41 of them children. The UN also said the death count probably was substantially higher.

Officials from the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights explained how these people died. They suffered injuries caused by “the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area.” The UN said the shelling was from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems. That included missile and airstrikes.

Purdy said that American doctors are responding like other U.S. corporations. Lots of companies, from Amazon to Google to John Deere, stopped doing business with Russia. The idea is to isolate Russia from the rest of the world.

“Today, U.S. healthcare is stepping up to flex its muscle to deliver medical resources to the Ukrainian people,” Purdy said. “Aimee will connect American doctors to patients on the battlefield to save lives and get help where it’s needed most.”