American Express Becomes Latest Credit Card to Suspend Operations in Russia

With each passing day, organizations announce severing ties with Russia after it invaded Ukraine. American Express is following suit with other credit card companies, explaining it is suspending operations in Russia. The company made the announcement on Monday, stating it would suspend operations in Russia because of its military invasion.

What We Know

American Express announced it is suspending operations in Russia.

Globally issued cards won’t work in Russia and cards issued within Russia won’t work globally.

The company is doing so because it aligns with its core values.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri shared his views on the matter.

Fox News noted the specifics, informing readers that globally issued American Express cards won’t work at merchants or ATMs in Russia. Further, cards Russian banks issued inside the country will not work outside Russia on the American Express global network. It is also suspending operations in Belarus, which hosted Russian troops for weeks before the Ukraine invasion.

The credit card company released a statement on their official website about the decision as well. “In light of Russia’s ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” the statement begins. Additionally, American Express explains this results from one of their company values, “Do what is right.”

“Over the past few weeks, we have been working hard to back our colleagues and customers in these countries. While this decision may have an impact on them, we will continue to do what we can to support them. One of our company values is to ‘Do What is Right.’ This principle has guided us throughout this difficult crisis and will continue to do so, as we stand by our colleagues, customers, and the international community in hoping for a peaceful resolution to this crisis.”

American Express Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gives his Thoughts on Suspension

American Express announced the suspension in Russia on Sunday. Shortly after, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri shared a memo with his colleagues, providing his thoughts.

“Throughout this crisis and as always, our top priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues,” he told his peers. “As I shared with you last week, while American Express does not employ anyone directly in Ukraine, we do have hundreds of colleagues in the surrounding countries, and dozens of colleagues in Russia. As the situation continues to escalate, we will keep doing everything in our power to support all of our colleagues throughout the region and take every precaution to ensure their safety.”

Continuing, he affirms the company will continue to help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. This includes critical relief both immediately and much longer for Ukraine’s people and neighboring countries. He states the company will stand by the “international community in hoping for a peaceful resolution to this crisis.”