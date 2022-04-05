American Gunmaker Sending Thousands of AR-15s to Ukraine

An American gunmaker is sending weapons to Ukraine as Russia continues to lay siege to the war-torn nation to the south. Adams Arms, a private American business, will send 2,500 piston-driven, semi-automatic AR-15 style rifles to Kyiv in support of the civilians who stayed to fight Putin’s invading troops.

At a glance

An American gun manufacturer is sending guns and munitions to Ukraine in solidarity with the country’s people

Adams Arms said it wanted to help because they knew they could move faster than the government

Company reps worked closely with the Commerce Department to ensure proper licensing and shipping requirements

Adams Arms president Jason East said he made the decision in order to defend liberty abroad.

“We’re just a passionate group of people. And when liberty or freedom is in jeopardy, then, you know, we take that personally. For us to be able to help has just been an overwhelming feeling, and I’m proud of my team,” East said.

The American gunmaker will send the first of five shipments to Ukraine this week, according to Fox Business News. The company said it will lose roughly $300,000 in profit by selling the arms at a deeply discounted price. The hit to the balance sheet is worth it, though, because it is an “honor” to help out, the company said.

“The good thing about being a private business is, you know, government has bureaucracy and red tape. Sometimes it takes longer, you know, as a private company, we were able to react really, really quickly,” East said.

Adams Arms already has munitions and distributions contacts in Ukraine from five years’ worth of prior work. Their business partners abroad actually asked for help after guns sold out quite literally overnight in Kyiv a few weeks ago. The Ukrainian contacts said they needed weapons quickly.

“It’s that demand that led them back to us. And said that they needed an immediate order. Our specific resource is still there in the area. He’s just outside of Kyiv. We talk with him almost on a daily basis. Some of his immediate family has left the country and gone to some neighboring areas within Europe, but he has chosen to stay there, you know, do his job, distribute weapons to civilians, and then join in the effort himself,” East said.

The American gunmaker said it worked with Commerce Department reps closely to ensure proper licensing for the shipments to Ukraine

“The shipment was supposed to leave a couple of days before the Russian invasion. Obviously, after that happened, we weren’t able to fly within 100 miles of the Ukrainian border. And so ordinarily, to get a permit approved through the Department of Commerce is usually about a 30-day process for us. So we’re sitting here wondering what we were going to do, thankfully the Department of Commerce worked very quickly,” East said.

To combat the threat of Russian interception, Adams Arms staggered its shipments, with arms, munitions, and armor arriving separately. East said his workers, some of whom are veterans themselves, felt proud to answer the call for help.

“As a veteran I served and a lot of other people served because we wanted to make a difference. And if you remember when 911 happened, a lot of people joined the military here. And for Ukraine, this is that moment for them. This is the moment for them, where they have to stand up and defend their country.”