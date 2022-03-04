American Iraq War Veteran Joins Ukraine in Fight Against Russia

One American Iraq War veteran to go and take up arms with Ukraine in their ongoing fight against Russia. Who is this man?

His name is Paul and he’s from Texas.

This man is a former paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. Paul has had multiple deployments to Iraq. But, he moved to Ukraine more than a year ago.

Iraq War Veteran Joins Many Other Foreigners Volunteering For Battle

Now the Iraq War veteran is among a growing number of foreigners volunteering to defend the country against Russia. On the other hand, why in the world would he fight for a foreign country? “I thought it was my moral obligation to help the people of Ukraine in this crisis,” Paul said.

Ukraine reminds Paul of Texas, where he calls home. “They [Ukrainians] are fiercely independent. We have cowboys. They have Cossacks.”

Here is an interview that the Iraq War veteran did with Fox News. As a result, let’s hear in his own words why he is going back into the battlefield.

Now, the U.S. State Department says that it is legal for U.S. citizens to join an international legion. Additionally, a violation might have happened if someone were hired while still living in the United States.

Soldier Is Taking Part In This War Without Getting Paid

Ukraine will not pay any foreign volunteer for their services, Paul clarified. “We are not paid,” he said. “We are not mercenaries. (And) We are not in this for any kind of personal gain.”

Ironically, it is not unusual to hear that Ukrainian embassies are actively recruiting foreign fighters. Heck, even some Western governments have offered support for those who wish to join the fight.

For instance, another person named Janiel, who is a Ukrainian living in Poland, had his own reasons for going to Ukraine. “I can’t just stay in Poland and let Russians destroy our independence,” Janiel said. “Destroy our cities, kill our citizens, kill our children, kill our elderly people.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to “every friend of Ukraine” to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world.” Certainly, Ukraine did form a legion of foreign fighters to help defend the Eastern European country against the Russian invasion.

The fighting within the Ukraine borders has entered into its second week. There appears to be no let-up in the Russian army attacking the country. In conclusion, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already received “thousands of requests” from people who wish to join the defense force. He apparently is open to more help in the form of soldiers.