American Journalist Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Troops in Ukraine: Report

Tragic news has struck as 51-year-old freelance filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed while covering the events in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to police, Renaud was in the car with other journalists in Irpen when Russian soldiers opened fire. One of Renaud’s colleagues at the scene also sustained injuries, Daily Mail reports.

What We Know

Russian soldiers opened firee in Irpen, Ukraine and struck two American journalists

New York Times confirmed Brent Renaud was not on assignment for the publication

“Outraged” Ukraine police urge media to “Tell America, tell the world”

Fellow Journalist Relays Details of How Brent Renaud Was Killed in Ukraine

When officials arrived at the scene, they believed that Renaud was covering an assignment for the New York Times. According to early reports, he had a press badge on him that listed it as his publication. Another journalist that was in the car stated that Renaud sustained a shot to the neck. As a result, the group had to leave him behind.

“We had crossed the first bridge in Irpen,” the journalist named Juan told the Italian publication, Internazionale. “We were going to film other refugees leaving we got into a car. Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge.”

The colleague relayed the details while at the hospital. It is unclear whether the individual was receiving any treatment for wounds.

“We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. The driver turned around, there were two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud,” the journalist continued.

Juan said that he watched as the soldiers shot Brent Renaud in the neck and killed him.

Soon after the attack, PBS reporter Jane Ferguson, who is in Ukraine, tweeted, “Just left roadside spot near Irpin where body of American journalist Brent Renaud lay under a blanket. Ukrainian medics could do nothing to help him by that stage. Outraged Ukranian police officer: ‘Tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.'”

‘New York Times’ Confirm Brent Renaud Was Not Pursuing Publication’s Assignment

In response to the news of Brent Renaud’s death, the Times later clarified that while the journalist has worked for them in the past, he was not on assignment for the publication at the time he was killed.

New York Times Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy released a statement regarding the publication’s affiliation with Renaud as well as their reaction to the news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” Levy wrote. “Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to the New York Times over the years. Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.”