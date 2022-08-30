American Man From Tennessee Killed Fighting in Ukraine War

Joshua Jones, a Memphis, Tennessee, local has been identified as the American citizen who was killed while serving as a mercenary in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

At a Glance

Several sources have named Memphis local Joshua Jones as the most recent American causality in the Ukraine war

Jones is the third US citizen to die in combat

The US State Department confirmed the death earlier this week but declined to share Jones’ identity

According to WREG, sources have confirmed that Jones died in combat on Tuesday, August 23rd. He is the third US citizen to lose his life to the invasion.

The mercenary had been working in the country for several months. During that time, he volunteered with a unit named Norman-Brigade (Brigade Normande) before moving to another unknown group. His original unit was among the sources that named Jones as a casualty.

“We [were] heartbroken when we received the news of one of our brothers and former member, Joshua Jones,” Norman-Brigade wrote on social media. “He was the kind of guy you want to have in your unit. His playful attitude got us through grey skies and there is no way we can forget him.”

The 24-year-old had been fighting alongside the Ukrainian Army on the frontlines.

There Are No Details Surrounding the Death of the American Citizen Who Died While Fighting in Ukraine

The US State Department acknowledged a US citizen’s death earlier this week after volunteers with Russia’s Primorsky “Tiger” Detachment posted the news on Telegram. But the department refused to reveal an identity.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”

Aside from the Norman-Brigade post, Jones’ friend, Tyler Rose, shared the news with WREG. According to him, Jones died while doing what he loved—helping people. And he was driven by his “strong honor and his sense of duty.”

“He was the kind of guy that held my head up for me when I didn’t really want to myself. He really changed my life for the better the short time that I knew him he positively affected my life,” Rose said.

“He was a very loyal guy,” he added, “and the people that were closest to him meant a lot to him.”

Neither Jones’ friends nor the state department has shared details surrounding the death. However, news outlets are expecting to hear more from the US government later this week.