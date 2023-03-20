American Missionary Hostage Jeff Woodke Finally Freed After 2016 Kidnapping in Africa

Jeff Woodke, an American aid worker who became a hostage in Africa seven years ago, finally returned home Monday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Via Twitter, Sullivan said he is “gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity.”

I’m gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity. The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) March 20, 2023

“The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him,” Sullivan said. “I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom.”

Kidnappers abducted Woodke from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016. The men ambushed and killed Woodke’s guards, then forced him at gunpoint into their truck, where they drove him north toward Mali’s border.

Biden administrators hinted at a grueling, multi-year process in returning him home; but they refused to disclose what specific actions paved the way for the 61-year-old’s release. Officials did say, however, that the kidnappers did not receive a ransom.

Back in 2018, a source close to Woodke told Fox News the kidnappers kept him alive as a bargaining chip. In an interview with the New York Times, Woodke’s wife Els, of McKinleyville, California, said her husband was in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

“He is safe,” she said, adding “I don’t yet know if he is healthy.”

Woodke, an American, is not the only international hostage in the Mali/Niger area of Africa

Via a family spokesperson, Els Woodke also said in a statement that she “praises God for answering the prayers of Christians everywhere who have prayed for this outcome,” the Associated Press reported.

Woodke had frequented Niger as an aid worker for over 25 years when the kidnapping occurred. No specific criminal group took public responsibility for the crime, nor did the FBI release any details surrounding their identities. Some sources believe that jihadist militants with Al Qaeda ties operate in the area, however.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger last week, prompting some to wonder if the visit included a discussion regarding Woodke. “It was wonderful to be in Niger this week,” Blinken tweeted Friday. “At a time of great challenge, this nation is an extraordinary model of resilience, democracy, and cooperation that we deeply value and respect.”

French journalist Olivier Dubois also tasted freedom Monday after Islamic extremists freed him near the same area of Mali as Woodke’s kidnappers. The prisoners were released as a pair.

French President Emmanuel Macron and media watchdog Reporters Without Borders announced the release after years of campaigning.

“Olivier Dubois is free,” Macron tweeted Monday. A subsequent tweet read, “I have just spoken with Olivier Dubois: he is in good health. Immense relief for the Nation, for his relatives and fellow journalists. Great gratitude to Niger for this release.”