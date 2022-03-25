American Once Left in Afghanistan Slams Biden’s Withdrawal

Just a little over six months after the U.S.’s Withdrawal from Afghanistan, one of the government workers who was once left in the Middle Eastern country is now speaking out about the approach that President Joe Biden used to remove U.S. troops.

At A Glance

Frozan claimed to be one of the remaining U.S. citizens when the Biden Administration withdrew troops out of Afghanistan.

The U.S. government worker said she was working on building a clothing company in Afghanistan when the Biden Administration started removing troops.

Frozen revealed that Afghanistan has “become worse” since the removal of U.S. troops.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Frozan, the American government worker, recalls the experience she had when President Biden announced the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “I was launching a ladies clothing brand and I was getting my brother engaged. Obviously for happy reasons. Which it didn’t end that way.”

Frozan, who did not show her face in the interview, went on to describe what happened as the U.S. troops began leaving Afghanistan. “I was counting minutes until the Taliban was getting to my store. We didn’t want them to know there is a place that sells clothing for women and the owner is a U.S. citizen. ”

While speaking about his wife’s situation in Afghanistan, Frozan’s husband, who was in the U.S. at the time of the withdrawal, said, “I was watching two of my kids and my wife was behind enemy line. We got literally nothing.”

The U.S. Government Personnel Admits that the Biden Administration Didn’t Try to Help Her Get Out of Afghanistan

Frozan then revealed that she struggled to get help from the Biden Administration when it came to getting herself out of Afghanistan. “The worst thing that made me hopeless, I kept going to the administration and pleading for help. The only thing I can think of is my family [in the U.S.]. Of if I’m going to be able to see them again. All I could do was just cry and become so weak.”

Frozan’s husband then called out Biden for saying that no American citizen was trapped in Afghanistan. “Actually, my wife. She’s my wife. I know, but he doesn’t know that she was trapped there.”

While responding to Biden saying he makes no apologies for how he pulled troops out of Afghanistan, Frozan stated, “I wonder how the families of the 13 soldiers feel. That we lost just a week before the last American soldier left. I want to know how those families feel that lost their sons and daughters in the 20 years of war in Afghanistan for nothing. Because we’re back to ground zero.”

Frozan also admitted that Afghanistan is worse than it was before the U.S. sent troops in. Her husband notes that people are selling their organs in order to support their families. “Half of the Kabul city turned into beggars. These are all professional people. Progress and everything was just turned into ash,” Frozan’s husband observed. She explained, “There’s at least two-three people that go missing every day. That only we know of through our connections in Afghanistan. So, where is democracy?”